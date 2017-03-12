Liverpool 2-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Reds fight back from a goal down for huge three points

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Liverpool managed to come back from a goal down against Burnley to win 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon to ensure that the are very much alive in the top-four race.

Ashley Barnes gave Burnley an early lead, but Georginio Wijnaldum equalised on the stroke of half-time, followed by Emre Can giving Liverpool the win mid-way in the second-half with a spectacular long-range drive that found the bottom corner at the Kop end.

The win means Liverpool are now five points clear ahead of Arsenal in the league, however the Gunners have two games in hand. But how did the Reds fare?

Goalkeeper and defence

Simon Mignolet – 6 – The Belgian could not do much about the opening goal, but made some key punches and dealt with crosses that came towards him well. He took a few risks, but managed to pull them off to ease the pressure off the defence.

Nathaniel Clyne – 5 - The Englishman was caught out for the opening goal, which led Barnes to be completely open. Disappointing performance overall from the right-back.

Ragnar Klavan – 6 – The Estonian had a really good game against Arsenal, but was not as effective today. Numerous times he was caught too far from his man, which caused all sorts of trouble at the back - with Emre Can having to drop deeper to help him out. Made a crucial block to deny Barnes a second goal shortly after the Reds took the lead.

Joël Matip – 6 – The other centre-back also struggled with Burnley’s long ball play. Made some key headers, but some most of them went straight back to the opposition, causing unnecessary pressure.

James Milner – 6 – It was the Englishman’s 600th league appearance and he will be happy to be celebrating a win. He was caught out due to his lack of pace on some occasions, but attacked well when he was needed.

Midfielders

Emre Can – 6 – The German has been subject to a lot of talk after stalling on a new contract, but there was not much to suggest he deserves a new one. He did score the winning goal after a great strike from distance, but looked uncomfortable in the defensive midfield role and did not win as many battles as he should have.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 – The Dutchman scored last weekend against Arsenal and managed another home goal today. He scored a crucial equaliser on the stroke of half-time, but was part of the midfield which struggled to influence the game.

Adam Lallana – 6 – Lallana had one of the best performances of the season against Arsenal, but like the rest of the team, failed to match the level of intensity as Burnley dominated large parts of the game.

Forwards

Philippe Coutinho – 4 – The Brazilian was brought off with just an hour gone and did not look too happy when we came off, but did nothing to influence the game and struggled to make an impact.

Divock Origi – 6 – The striker was brought in today to cover for Roberto Firmino who picked up an injury during the week. The ball kept going into him in the air and he did relatively well in his aerial challenges. He helped set up Wijnaldum’s goal with a dangerous cross and also laid off to Can for his long-range strike.

Sadio Mané – 6 – Had some joy down the wing but failed to create anything. His pace gave him the advantage and caused the defence some problems. He moved to the striker role when Origi came off and should have scored a third for the Reds.

Substitutes

Ben Woodburn - 6 – The 19-year-old came on and 30 seconds later Liverpool took the lead. Did well down the left-hand side and created some opportunities. He did more in 30 minutes than Coutinho did in 60.

Lucas Leiva – N/A – Was only on the pitch for 10 minutes, but did well not to give away the kind of needless fouls he is renowned for.