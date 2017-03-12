Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp takes the positives out of winning "ugly" against Burnley

(Picture: Getty Images/Rich Linley - CameraSport)

Jürgen Klopp insisted that he enjoyed his Liverpool team winning "ugly" for the first time this season as they ground out an unconvincing Premier League victory at home to Burnley.

The manager said it himself in his pre-match press conference that the Clarets' set-up at Anfield would be of no surprise on Sunday, and yet his side fell behind inside just seven minutes after the visitors started the better of the two teams.

Ashley Barnes' finish from Matthew Lowton's cross behind the back-four looked as though it could lead to another miserable afternoon for the Reds against a bottom-half team.

But Georginio Wijnaldum's composed finish brought them level on the brink of half-time, his ambitious first-time flick from Divock Origi's cross bouncing off of Ben Mee and allowing him a second attempt.

Liverpool stirred in the second-half and put themselves ahead when Emre Can picked up an innocuous pass and slammed a 25-yard drive into the bottom corner and out of reach of Burnley goalkeeper and captain Tom Heaton.

Klopp's men saw out an unflattering victory, but one that hugely helps their top-four charge with just 10 games remaining - and the German told his post-match press conference he was pleased to see a different aspect of his team.

Klopp: Reds 'much better' in second-half

He said: "Obviously we all have to get used to it a little bit because it’s the first 'ugly' game we’ve won. Usually when we were not at our best we've lost and in a few parts of the game we weren't at our best actually. If you're not at your best it's a close game and that's how it was."

Klopp admitted his team were "not dominant enough to avoid Burnley's game" in the first-half which meant Sean Dyche's side "did what they want to do" and "were better" because Liverpool "played their game, if you want."

He explained that what he meant was that the ball "was always in the air" and they were "fighting for second balls", acknowledging Burnley were "obviously better" in winning the second balls which meant for a tough battle.

"The goal we conceded, we could've defended better, and there were a few moments – a lot of flick-on challenges, foul yes or no, ball through and all that stuff," Klopp continued, saying that "it doesn't feel good."

He even admitted that he thought Liverpool at the end of the first 45 minutes "had our moments" but then "scored the goal" before the break, calling it a "nice goal" in which Wijnaldum was in the right place at the right time and "got the easy goal."

On their improvement after half-time, Klopp said: "We knew we had to do better. It was about formation, it was about orientation, that’s what we spoke about at half-time. When we played the long balls, we felt not that comfortable today. The plan from the beginning was to mix it up, playing build-up and long ball in a formation for the second balls. Like I said, Burnley were for sure in this part of the game better."

But in spite of the Clarets' impressive first-half display, Klopp felt Liverpool "did much better" after the restart and said that there "was not really a chance from open play" for the visitors, who only had opportunities from "set-pieces", he felt.

He acknowledged those changes "were dangerous enough" because there were deliveries were "all in the six-yard box" but declared that Simon Mignolet "did an outstanding job" and "did really well in these situations."

Klopp also noted Can's "wonderful strike" which he labelled a "fantastic goal" and praised the way his side "defended passionately" and how their "organisation was better", adding that "in the end we won the game and it felt well deserved."

Today we challenged even though we didn't play well, hails Liverpool boss

Klopp was asked whether winning in spite of playing poorly was more important than playing well at this stage of the season but declared that his side must be able to do both.

He continued: "Actually I think you need to be ready for both. 'Ugly', that's my English so maybe there are better words for it than this. What I want to say is that it was not our best game."

He explained that "it was nice to watch" from Liverpool's "intensity side" but lamented that "there was not too much football" even though he backtracked by saying "that's not a problem."

In praise of their opponents, Klopp said Burnley are "maybe the best team" in this kind of play "because they're used to everything" and they "fight for the first ball, they have a really good formation for the second ball, then immediately there are runs in behind for the third ball."

The Reds boss said that Burnley's style made it "really difficult" and said that even while they have picked up now just two points from 42 away from home, "most of" the Lancashire outfit's away games have been "really close" and "you really have to fight" unless you "score early."

He said that Tottenham Hotspur "and a few other teams" only beat Burnley 2-1 because they make it "really difficult" and "hard work" to defeat them, adding: "But if you want to stay where we are then you need to win football games. It feels really good today that we could do it, even like this. I've said a lot of times, the good games as a team we've usually won, but the average games and the bad games you need to be a challenger too, and today we were this challenger."

Despite Liverpool's first-half struggles, Klopp denied that Liverpool's downfall was a mentality problem, suggesting instead that it was "a question of confidence" and they "cannot avoid the things that people say" in the media and in the stands.

Klopp said that everyone expected it "to be difficult" against Burnley and that they "knew from the football side it would be difficult" but likened the game to déjà vu because "you try everything before the game and then you concede in nearly the first situation on goal."

He felt that allowed the away side to "do exactly what they're good at" while it meant Liverpool "couldn't" which made the game "pretty exciting" but "more exciting" that he would want, though he was pleased with his side's reaction and how they "took the fight", calling it "really good" how they responded.

Klopp pleased with Can's second-half display

Another line of questioning was that of Can's performance in midfield, with the German netting his fourth goal of the campaign at a time in the game when Liverpool were struggling to find a second goal, to hand his side a huge three points.

And Klopp praised Can's "outstanding attitude" and touched upon the "problems" he has had to endure "with his calf in the last few months" which the club "couldn't sort quickly enough" because "sometimes he had it, sometimes not."

The Liverpool manager revealed that "a lot of specialists" have seen Can "to try and find out" and said: "The situation was like this. We could not say 'go on holiday for four weeks and maybe it will be better then' - that's not the situation. So it looks like we've found the solution now and he doesn't have these problems any more."

Klopp said that he "really likes" to "speak positively" about Can, insisting that his "second-half was really good" although he highlighted that for the Burnley goal he needed to challenge "before the cross."

"But things like this happen, it doesn't make you a worse player," Klopp dismissed, hailing how Can "reacted well second-half" and dealt well with how "there were a lot of high balls" in his area of the pitch.

Klopp added: "You can imagine how important it is to have this [type of] player around. The problem is then about protection, you have nobody for the second ball when Emre wins the ball. You have then the big space that only really Adam [Lallana] and Gini [Wijnaldum] were in and we suffered in these situations a little bit. But second-half we did better and he did better; nice goal after a long period with calf problems, well deserved."