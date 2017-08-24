Zlatan Ibrahimović signs a new one-year contract with Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimović has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United |Photo: Getty Images/Rob Newell - CameraSport

Manchester United have completed their fourth signing of the summer transfer window and it is one that will be very familiar to United fans, as it has been announced that striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Back to finish what I started

The Swede arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last summer with the reputation of being one of the deadliest strikers on the continent in the last decade, but many remained skeptical to whether or not the veteran could deliver in what many consider to be the toughest league in the world.

Ibrahimović certainly disappoint as he became a fan favourite almost instantaneously, notching 28 goals in the 46 appearances and playing a major part in the three trophies that The Red Devils won last season.

However the 35-year-old's season was cruelly cut short after he picked up a serious knee injury, it did seem that was the end of the Swede's brief fling with English football as he was released by the club in July but still allowed to continue his recovery at the Carrington complex.

Ibrahimović will wear the no 10 shirt after the recent departure of former skipper Wayne Rooney, and the striker stated that he "cannot wait" to get back in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

"I am back to finish what I started," Ibrahimović stated to manutd.com. "It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay."

"I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch," the Swede admitted. "But I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready."

"I have been working hard and will continue to do so," Ibrahimović added. "To make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Deserves our trust

Zlatan's influence both on and off the pitch was crucial to United's success last season, not only did he help win the EFL Cup with his brace in the 3-2 win over Southampton but also helped nurture the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba throughout the campaign.

With the exit of Rooney to Everton in the summer, this has only left new skipper Michael Carrick as the main senior figure in the side.

Ibrahimović isn't expected to return until 2018, but manager José Mourinho has stated his delight of getting Zlatan's "ambition and experience" back in his young side and that he does deserve the "trust" of the club after last season's heroics.

"We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery," Mourinho told the club website. "And we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us."

"After his contribution last season," the coach proclaimed. "He deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return."

Mourinho concluded: "I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."