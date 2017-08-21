Josephine Henning re-joins Arsenal

Credit: Getty/David Price

After a short stint with French champions Olympique Lyonnais, Josephine Henning has joined back up with Arsenal ahead of the 2017 season.

Well decorated

After capturing the signature of Swedish international Jessica Samuelsson last week, Arsenal have further strengthened their weakest third on the pitch, adding much needed depth to the centre back role with the signing of Henning.

In need not just of a top notch central defender but an experienced one, the German international ticks all the boxes for the Gunners, Henning already well acquainted with the club from her first spell in 2016.

Bosting a healthy trophy cabinet, Henning has picked up accolades wherever she’s played, winning the Frauen-Bundesliga with both Turbine Potsdam in both 2009-10 and 2010-11 before winning the league title with VfL Wolfsburg in 2012-13 as well as 2013-14. A four-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winner first with Potsdam then Wolfsburg twice and most recently Lyon, Henning added both a Coupe de France and Division 1 Féminine winners medal to her collection this year. Successful with her national team too, Henning has won both the European Championship (2013) and Summer Olympic Games (2016) with German in her 42 caps.

A favourite during her first spell in Borehamwood, the defender even managed to boost her medal haul in North London, helping Arsenal to their fourteenth FA Cup win.

Embed from Getty Images

Unfinished business

A calm and experienced defender, Henning was well lauded by Arsenal head coach Pedro Martinez Losa when taking to Arsenal.com about the move referring to the defender as a “true professional both on and off the pitch.” Praising her “intelligence” who “reads the game with precision”, Losa finished that he’s delighted to “bring her back” to the club.

With “unfinished business” with the club, Henning, “can’t wait to get started” and “work had” to help the team reach their goals.