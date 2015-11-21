Combined XI of current Real Madrid and Barcelona footballers

It’ll be the first time in 15 years where we will not see either Iker Casillas or Xavi Hernandez will not appear in it this season as the club legends set sail to Portugal and Qatar respectively. Nevertheless, with almost the entire world with their eyes glued to the television for the biggest match in the world, we take a look at a combined starting 11 between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

GK- Keylor Navas

This will be the first time where we will see two non-European goalkeepers starting in Spain’s biggest league match of the year, but the Costa Rican clearly has the upper hand then that of his Chilean counter part Claudio Bravo. Having not conceded a goal at the Santiago Bernabeu yet this season, his 10 clean sheets clearly has been a great solution with the departure of Casillas in the summer, alongside only conceding just three goals in nine league appearances.

RB- Dani Alves

The Brazilian has held the established position for the Blaugrana for many years now since joining the club and there is a reason why he has been a vital player at the club with his defending, knowledge and demeanor that surpasses that or Danilo or Dani Carvajal.

CB- Sergio Ramos

The captain of Real Madrid has proven time and time again why he’s one of the best center backs in the world and has been for quite a while. The question will be if he will be fit enough with his shoulder bothering him, but removing that, he is nothing but an exceptional player. His passion and commitment for Los Blancos is one of a kind and that will all come to place taking on their bitter rivals, where if he keeps his demeanor and isn’t too crazy with the fouls, he can be an important part in stopping the La Liga and European champions.

CB- Gerard Pique

Catalonian born and raised, Pique has proven yet again that he is passionate for his beloved Blaugrana, especially in this type of match where he has constantly shared banter towards the Madridistas, whether it was that of raising five fingers after winning 5-0 in 2010 or his longtime support of Catalonia. Despite the controversy, he is a wonderful player to watch as a leader in the back and keeping clean sheet time and time again, even if he might be whistled heavily at the Bernabeu Saturday evening.

LB- Marcelo

The Brazilian has established his position in the back to that of his counterpart Jordi Alba. He is someone who is able to provide in attack in an effort to free up the forwards, who like to roam off the flanks and provide service to that up front.

CDM- Sergio Busquets

The Catalan midfielder who is widely considered as the best defensive midfielder in the world has been a leader and a vital player for the team that won three UEFA Champions League during his time there. The La Masia graduate is someone who is smart, a great playmaker and anything else that just puts him slightly ahead of that of Luka Modric.

CDM- Toni Kroos

The German has been a vital player for the Real Madrid side since joining them last summer after the 2014 FIFA World Cup and this season, providing three assists so far this season gets the nod over his Croatian teammate.

LW- Neymar

The young Brazilian has been in great form with the absence of Lionel Messi for almost the last two months where you can say his form shaped him up as being the best player in the world, even if he the favorite to be that after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are done fighting for that accolade. 11 goals in the league and an extra two in the UEFA Champions League has proved that the winger still has so much to achieve.

CAM- Cristiano Ronaldo

While this isn’t his preferred position, he is on this team as someone who is there for maybe one last hurrah, but you can’t deny the legend he has made himself at the Madrid club. Top goalscorer, 15 goals in El Clasico matches, but does he have enough to lead this Real Madrid side to victory against their bitter rivals, of course he can.

RW- Lionel Messi

Football suffered a big blow with his loss from competitive football in two months. But whatever the case may be, he will play this Saturday in Madrid but the million dollar question will be if Luis Enrique will let him start or play a few minutes as a substitute. The Argentine, who is the top goalscorer in the history of El Clasico will be looking to break more records.

ST- Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan has been fine form alongside his Brazilian compatriot by scoring eight in the time Lionel Messi has been injured. He made a huge impact scoring the winner in the last El Clasico last season at the Camp Nou, can the striker do it again and have a better performance than he did last season in his first match for the club after his World Cup suspension?