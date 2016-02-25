FC Porto - Borussia Dortmund Preview: Tuchel takes BVB to Portugal with high hopes

Porto will host Borussia Dortmund on Thursday night at the Estadio do Dragao in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last 32 meeting.

The away team are traveling with a victory under their belt, which means that they are under much less pressure than the Portuguese side.

BVB are also the favourites to continue in the competition and be a part of the draw on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

No pressure for the Black and Yellows

After their victory 2-0, thanks to Lukas Piszczek and Marco Reus' goals, Borussia Dortmund have shown their domination and capacity to control the game; it should be a mere formality for the away side.

Moreover Dortmund's Sven Bender said in press conference that, "When Borussia Dortmund have the opportunity to win such a competition as the Europa League, it is a great challenge".

In a nutshell, the club wants to win this trophy - that is not a secret. After a hot-headed and hard-fought 1-0 win with the so-called "B-Team" at the BayArena against Roger Schmidt's team, Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund are in good shape against FC Porto.

Dortmund's coach declared that "Ilkay Gündogan is available again" after an illness. The midfielder, who is vital for the team, will probably make his comeback. This is an important factor in a game where the opponent has to try everything to win.

But despite the advantage, Thomas Tuchel is sure that they will face "a bold Porto". So his team will have to "free [their] minds from the result and fully focus on the match".

The German coach shows his ambition, which is needed to win this game and competition. It will surely be a strong eleven for Dortmund, except in defence where they will have to do without Sokratis who is out for three weeks with a muscular injury.

Porto planning to spoil BVB's party

FC Porto will have to improve if they want to come close to qualifying. Last Thursday they were completely dominated by the German side, with no real possibilities to score a goal which would have given them a glimmer of hope.

They bounced back on Sunday against Moreirense and won 3-2, which should give them more confidence. They will have to play the perfect game if they want to beat one of the strongest teams in Europe this year. For Peseiro, Porto's coach, "nothing is impossible in football" despite the fact it will be a though game for his team.

However, Porto will welcome back right-back Maxi Pereira and midfielder Danilo from suspension and both could slot straight into the starting XI. These two key players will probably help the home side to show their real talented.

Marcano, who is back from injury, said that: "We can promise that we will have a lot of ambition and we will give our all to win. We want to show our worth."

Finally, Layun will be able to play again as a left-back according to his coach: "Layun can play in many positions. He's available for everything and we count on him."

The team will be more experienced this time, so Dortmund will have to be careful despite the 2-0 victory. They will fight in front of their fans like Peseiro said, "I'd like to request the support of the fans. With their help, it's possible to overturn this."