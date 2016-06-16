Portugal player ratings in their 1-1 draw with Iceland

Portugal going into the game with Iceland were heavy favourites to win but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw after missing lots of chances plus Iceland's spirit and determination stopped Portugal from starting the group with a win.

Fernando Santos started his best team and would have been hoping his side could get the win and things looked like it was going well when Luis Nani scored the opener in the first half but an equaliser from Birkir Bjarnason in the second half meant his side had to settle for a draw.

So how did the Portugal players rate during the game against Iceland?

Rui Patricio - 6 - Patricio had a decent game making a very crucial save from Gylfi Sigurddson early on to stop his side from going behind. The goalkeeper had no chance with the goal that he conceded but everything else in the game that he was asked to do he did it very well.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6 - The Portuguese left-back showed great attacking play during the game by getting forward at every occasion that he could and was unlucky that some of his crosses didn't lead to goals. Guerreiro is an up and coming player that really suits the team and he is one for Portugla that has a long career ahead in the team.

Pepe - 6 - Pepe had one of his typical games in the centre of defence with making a number of crucial interceptions during the game plus some other poor work for example a couple of poor challenges. Pepe's range of passing during the game was fantastic and he created a number of Portugal's attacks which failed to lead to goals.

Ricardo Carvalho - 6 - The wiley defender showed his class at the back for Portugal with a number of crucial interceptions. Carvalho who is 38 now still showed he has what it takes at the highest level to produce a very good performance and showed it doesn't matter what age you are if you know the game well.

Vieirinha - 4 - The right-back struggled defensivey during the game and was at fault for Iceland goal as he was out of position at the crucial moment. Going forward Vieirinha also struggled to produce a telling contribution in getting good crosses into the box. Vieirinha will be hoping to get another chance next game after a poor showing.

Midfield show their class for Portugal

Danilo - 6 - The defensive midfielder had a great game in the middle of the park breaking up play and playing some nice passes during the game. Danilo was picked ahead of William Carvalho who would have been expecting to start and showed that he can be the long term solution for Portugal in that position.

Joao Moutinho - 6 - Moutinho showed once again for Portugal he has what it takes to play at the highest level with a number of lovely passes during the game. The midfielder came of in the 71st minute after playing a very good game and he will be hoping to continue his good form into the next games.

Joao Mario - 6 - Mario had a very game in the middle of the park for Portugal with a number of good attacking moves forward. Mario was taken of in the 76th minute of the game after a very good display that should see him keep his place in the team for the next game.

Andre Gomes - 7 - The midfielder who is highly sought after by many clubs showed his class during the game including getting the assist for Nani's goal in the first half. Gomes throughout the game done everything the needed to very well and he looked at home in the Portugal midfield. Gomes was taken of in the 84th minute after an excellent first game in the Euros for the midfielder.

Nani scored but strikers failed to take many other chances

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 - The Real Madrid and Portugal superstar seemed determined to try and leave his mark on the match but unfortunately he failed to do much right during the game. Ronaldo missed two huge opportunities during the game which many people would have been sure he would have scored but he didn't and he looked a very frustated captain on the pitch during the game.

Luis Nani (MOTM) - 8 - Nani was Portugal's best player during the game and rounded off a good move in the 32nd minute to give Portugal the lead. Nani could have scored on more than one occasion as he was Portugal's best player going forward giving the Iceland defence a tough time.

Nani scoring his goal versus Iceland | Photo: Getty

Substitutes

Renato Sanches - 5 - Sanches came on in the 71st minute and showed what he is all about with long fast runs and could have created a goal if it wasn't for poor finishing. Sanches will be hoping for more game time in the next few games to show why he is a player many clusb tried to sign.

Ricardo Quaresma - 5 - Quaresma came on in the 76th minute after not being able to start the game due to an injury, looked bright but failed to get proper crosses into the box and didn't have very much time to impose himself on the game.

Eder - N/A - Eder, Portugal's only recognised centre-forward in the team, came on in the 84th minute and didn't have enough time to get into the game and get the winner that Portugal were looking for. Eder will be hoping to start the next game as Portugla go in search of a few goals.