Oscar, Thiago Silva and three others make Selecao come-back

It was ten days ago that Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as Tite got his second victory in a row as Seleção manager. Since he took over, Tite has managed to win his first matches, away to Ecuador and against Colombia on his home soil, and both matches were World Cup Qualifiers.

Today, the 55-year-old announced his squad for Brazil's next two rounds of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying against Bolivia and Venezuela on 6th and 10th of October.

New changes

There are some changes from the previous squad. Experience Flamengo's shot-stopper Alex Marulha gets his first ever call-up to replace Marcelo Grohe. Former captain Thiago Silva, Oscar, Douglas Costa, Fernandinho and Roberto Firmino make a come back to the squad.

Tite says he spoke with Brazil's former shot-stoper, Claudio Taffarel, who is now among their goalkeeper coaches, about Marulha. He says, "Alex Muralha has a lot of experience, he's enjoying a good phase. I asked Taffarel about him, and he finds him very consistent."

Tite has expressed that the inclusion of Thiago Silva, Douglas Costa, and Fernandinho is normal because European leagues have kicked off, and players have started to get their form back.

Guiliano retains his place prior to his remarkable performance with Zenit, he netted five times and made four assists in five games, statistically the best player for Zenit at the moment. Gabriel Barbosa, who recently signed for Internazionale, lost his place to Firmino, who's currently in good shape at Liverpool.

Tite has also said a good word on Gabriel Jesus, who everyone sees as a new natural number 9: "I want a player who is the best option for the Selecao. The player who gives the team the opportunity to achieve victory."

There will be some challenges

It's pretty much clear that the team have four good players in both left and right flanks. Even Tite confirms that it's impossible to play Philippe Coutinho as a central midfielder, because he functions more on the right, where he's well adopted at Liverpool. There should be a direct competition between Neymar and Coutinho, Willian and Costa in both positions.

Oscar who has been considered as a new Kaka earned his chance due to his exceptional display under Chelsea's new Italian manager Antonio Conte. Tite says: "I collaborated with coaches from different clubs. We also watched so many big games in Europe, Asia, and home."

He continued, "I had a conversation with Conte. Oscar is playing in a 4-1-4-1 formation, he defends very well and attacks well with balance." Oscar mostly plays well when he plays in his preferred position. He is currently being used a box-to-box midfielder.

Since the emergence of Tite, Brazil have had a surge in new FIFA Coca-Cola global ranking, climbing five spots to tie at number four. That's a remarkable achievement and a good omen.

The squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson (AS Roma), Alex Muralha (Flamengo), Weverton (Atletico Paranaense).

Defenders: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Dani Alves (Juventus), Felipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Miranda (Inter Milan).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Renato Augusto (Beijin Guoan), Paulino (Guangzhou Evergrande), Giuliano (Zenit St. Petersburg), Lucas Lima (Santos), Willian (Chelsea), Oscar (Chelsea), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool).

Attackers: Neymar (FC Barcelona), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Jesus (Palmeiras), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).