Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Preview: The game that defines the Bavarians' season

After a thrilling game last week at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are face each other again for the second leg of the quarter finals.

In spite of a brilliant start, the Bavarian side lost 2-1 after Javier Martinez's red card changed the flow of the game. At Santiago Bernabéu, they will have to give their best to progress to the next round while Real are dreaming of the possibility of more success in a competition that they have dominated in recent years.

In Bundesliga, Bayern Munich are certain to win the title, but the situation in the Champions League is completely different. After three eliminations against Spanish teams under Pep Guardiola, the Bavarians were hoping for something new with Carlo Ancelotti who will be back at a stadium that he knows well.

Though after the first leg, their poor record may continue. This game is the most important of their season and progressing to the semi-finals with the chances and history against them, would show the strength of Bayern.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are much more confident. Not only with the two away goals advantage, but also because they will not face the full strength Bayern Munich due to the injuries. The first game proved once again the mental strength of the Spaniards, and added to their supremely-talented players, it’s creating the perfect mix. With their domestic success all but secured, Zidane and his galacticos are in a strong position to further confirm their European dominance.

Carlo Ancelotti expressed his feelings ahead of his return to Madrid

The Italian coach talked about what is required of his team in order to create an upset: "We played well for 60 minutes in Munich and were in control. We have to now be able to do that for 90 minutes. To try and win the game, we have to put in a perfect performance, full of character and by using all of our quality".

Then he discussed the weaknesses and strengths of their opponent: "The first leg has put us at a disadvantage. We've now got less of a chance of progressing that we had at the beginning of the tie, but we've still got a chance. Madrid score in every game, but they also concede in all of their matches. They're dangerous because they're so ruthless in attack. If you allow Cristiano even the smallest of spaces, he'll go and score. These are the fine margins. Benzema is also on very good form".

Bayern’s players are also show their desire to win

Philipp Lahm explained his feelings toward the game which could be his last one in that competition, as he will retire at the end of the season: “We want to win, it'll be tough but we've shown that we can beat the top sides. Tomorrow we're keen to show all of our quality and progress to the next round."

Finally Xabi Alonso, who is also returning to Madrid, talked about a club he knows well: “I felt a special feeling when returning to a stadium that I called home for five seasons. I really enjoyed my time, I hold special memories of everything that we did here. It's emotional to be back."

But he does not forget what his team and himself have to achieve against a dangerous squad: "We're behind in the tie, but we're still alive. We have to score twice, it'll be tough but we know how to do that. Most of my teammates know this stadium well. We have to be brave and can't sit back and wait to see what happens. Whenever teams do that, Madrid are lethal and take no prisoners. There are no secrets, the two teams know each other well."

Real Madrid head coach also talked to the press before the game

Zinedine Zidane knows how significant this clash is for the fans and the club: “You know the importance of the match tomorrow and our fans will be more important than ever. We always need them and they’re always there, but in this type of game we ask that they’re with us all the way and that they’re the extra man. The fans at the Bernabéu always give us an advantage and even more so in important matches like this."

He also discussed the first leg and Tuesday’s fixture: "We have to have a great game and be very strong. We will go out to win the game and we’ll not gamble. The first leg has already been played and we know the problems Bayern will create, they’ll make it difficult until the referee blows for full time. We're going to have to play really well. We must do everything we can to win the game."

Lastly he addressed the topic of Bayern Munich and the return of Robert Lewandowski: "Lewandowski is a real number nine and a bonus for Bayern. Bayern have a great team in all departments so we have to be focused on what we have to do. We know that they have a lot of ways to cause problems for their opponents and they also have flaws. We’ll try to play our game and prepare the game well."

Both teams will have to do without key players

For the hosts, Pepe, Gareth Bale and Raphael Varane are all certain absentees with injuries. While the away side will have their striker back, their defensive line will be weakened due to the absence of Javier Martinez, and potentially both Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.