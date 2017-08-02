Opinion: Neymar going to PSG is a challenge that will help him in the future for his career

The signing of the summer, the year, the decade and the century will inevitably be remembered in history for various reasons depending on what your point of view is.

Still, where does this transfer still stand in the career of Neymar? His European odyssey began a mere four years ago, leaving his native country of Brazil and club of Santos to join one of the biggest clubs in the world in a move that has only served him well in his four seasons at Barcelona.

But it seems that the Brazilian genius still has a lot to prove.

A new challenge

It has been said that those reasons could be down to making much more money than what he's earned in his career playing for Barcelona, Brazil and having numerous sponsorships around the world.

The other suggested reason is that he is moving to get out of Lionel Messi’s, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s, shadow. Neymar's desire to be the best player in the world in years to come, to finally break the stronghold that both the Argentine and Portuguese have dominated for the last decade, could be behind his switch.

It's impossible to merely pinpoint conclusions based on those assumptions, but rather it is likely to be a mixture of all of these things coming into play.

For any player of this game, only a few will have the honor and privilege to play alongside Messi at Barcelona and Neymar became one of those lucky players by not only playing alongside him but having help provided by his various teammates over the years to project himself as one of the best players in the world.

However, sometimes even playing second-fiddle becomes a bit jaded on such a personality and gifted player like the Brazilian.

A challenge like this is exactly something that Neymar needs to prove that he can go down in history and be a Brazilian football legend just like his predecessors Pelé, Ronaldo, Romario and Ronaldinho.

He will want to do what former Brazilian talents like Adriano and Robinho couldn’t do and exceed expectations.

What's at stake

While Ligue 1 isn’t exactly on par with being as strong as the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga, being the fifth strongest league in the world is still something to recognise and take seriously because of the recent success of French clubs.

The sensational story of AS Monaco last season - reaching the Champions League semi-finals - was proof of that anything can happen in any league, not just in France.

In the case of PSG, there is a project in place that was made by Nasser Al-Khelaifi when the Qataris became the owners. They had one goal in mind: to become a dominant force not only in France but also around the world.

When Zlatan Ibrahimović joined the club after his time in Italy and Spain, many thought that it was the end of a wonderfully dominant player like him. However, in only a short spell with the Parisians, he became an idol and for some, a God, because of his contributions with PSG and there is no doubt that Neymar can do the same and even surpass what the Swede did in his time at the Parc de Princes.

The future

Everything will depend on what kind of impact Neymar will bring alongside his compatriots but the one goal in mind is to win the UEFA Champions League and not only cement himself as a great for the club, but also in the history of French football.

To go even further, winning the World Cup for Brazil will surely put him at legendary status.

It's been said that everyone has the ability and freedom to decide what is best for them, for their careers and for their lives and that we shouldn't judge in the end.

For the case of Neymar, we might look at this as a story of success being on how he does for Paris Saint-Germain in the future and even for the Brazilian national team, and while we may argue the various factors that brought him to the club, we'll remember the contributions that he hopefully can make in Paris and for the Seleção, but that this decision that he is making at his young and tender career only brings out the human in him.