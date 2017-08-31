Jadon Sancho signs for Dortmund as Ryan Kent joins Freiburg

Following in the footsteps of Reece Oxford and Kaylen Hinds, two more English youngsters have made the move to the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund have signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester City on a long-term, permanent contract.

Meanwhile Liverpool’s Ryan Kent, who had seemed destined for Hannover 96 earlier in the week, has instead join SC Freiburg on loan.

Do Dortmund see Sancho as the next Dembéle?

Dortmund are believed to have paid around €7 million for the services of winger Sancho, who had no immediate prospects of making a first team breakthrough at City. He could be one for the future, however in a clear statement the club have handed the number seven shirt formerly worn by Ousmane Dembélé. He is the first Englishman to play for Dortmund.

The 17-year-old had featured at youth level in Manchester. He scored 15 goals in 22 appearances for the under-18s, and three in seven for the under-23s in the Premier League 2. He has also been prolific at international level, scoring 13 goals in 16 matches for England Under-17s. He was part of the side that finished as runners-up in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship during the summer.

Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s Sporting Director, said that the club are “delighted” to capture “one of the hottest prospects in European football.” He added that the clubs believes it can help him to “further develop his game” and “make him into a valuable addition to our team in the medium-term.”

Kent to provide Freiburg with another attacking option

Kent meanwhile had seemed for much of the week set to join Hannover on loan, however their signing of Ihlas Bebou earlier on Thursday appeared to put paid to that, allowing Freiburg to make the move. The deal was announced more than three hours after the transfer window closed in Germany, as they awaited confirmation the deal had gone through.

Unlike Sancho, the 20-year-old has had some first team experience with Liverpool, playing in one FA Cup match in early 2016 against Oldham Athletic. He spent last season on loan in the Championship with Barnsley, making 44 league appearances, scoring three goals and assisting a future three.

Sporting Director Klemens Hartenbach was pleased the option to bring in Kent became available over the past few days, revealed the club had first seen him in action in the UEFA Youth League against FC Basel. “He is a two-footed, attacking all-rounder,” he explained, and Kent, who can play on both wings, will “enrich our game going forward.”

Quotes via Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg.