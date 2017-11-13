Italy (0) 0-0 (1) Sweden: Meatballers shock Azzurri to reach World Cup Finals

Sweden shocked the Four-time World Cup winners Italy, as Janne Andersson's men hold the hosts to goalless draw in Milan, winning the two-legged playoff tie by a single goal to book their place in Russia

Whilst the Swedes reach their first World Cup finals in 12 years, defeat for Italy sees Gianluigi Buffon retire from the international stage, with the Azzurri missing out on their first tournament in 60 years.

The Swedes put in an efficient performance in the first-leg in Stockholm, taking a slender 1-0 lead into the San Siro, with Italy knowing they needed to get at least a goal to force extra time, with the possibility of penalties.

However, despite the domination from the men in blue, the Meatballers managed to hold on, with thanks to Robin Olsen and their resilience at the back, keeping Giampiero Ventura’s men at bay for the majority of the tie.