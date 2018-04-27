Unai Emery confirms PSG exit at the end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Ligue 1 outfit have continued to enjoy success on the domestic front, with league titles and domestic cups under Emery's management.

Failure to succeed in the UEFA Champions League has reportedly cost Emery his job. After making big summer signings like Neymar and Kylian Mbappè, PSG were expected to compete in Europe. However, they failed to progress beyond the last-16 this season, as they were defeated comprehensively over two legs by Real Madrid.

Emery thanks the players and the PSG board

In his latest press conference, Emery revealed that he has informed his players about his decision and the Sporting Director and CEO of PSG as well.

Emery said,"I have told the players, (sporting director) Antero (Henrique) & the president (chairman & CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi) that it is finished. I thank everybody. All that remains is the Coupe de France final"

Former Borussia Dortmund Thomas Tüchel and Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger have been linked with the role. Wenger is now a likely candidate as well after announcing that he will be stepping down as the Arsenal manager in the summer. Tüchel has been out a job since last summer and is a firm favorite to replace Emery as PSG boss this summer.

Emery's remaining games include four fixtures in the league which should be comfortable for PSG as well as the Coupe de France final against Les Herbiers VF on 19 May, which will be the final game of his tenure at the club. Emery has failed to recreate the success he enjoyed with Sevilla FC in Europe with PSG in his two years as Paris boss. Last season, the loss to Barcelona was a huge shock for the club and this season it was Real Madrid that ruined the party for Neymar and co.

It will be interesting to see who amongst Tüchel and Wenger would take over at the club, given that the Frenchman hasn't announced his retirement, both managers stand a fair chance in the race.