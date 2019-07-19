Daishawn Redan leaves Chelsea for Hertha Berlin

Promising youngster Daishawn Redan has completed a move to Hertha Berlin from Chelsea, moving to Germany in a €2.5 million deal. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term four-year contract with the Bundesliga side presumed to be worth around £5 million.

The Dutch superstar was among Chelsea’s brightest players in the youth level, netting 13 goals in all competitions last time around. He becomes the latest player to leave the Premier League for the Bundesliga, following the footsteps of players like Reece Oxford and Jadon Sancho in the past.

New journey

The Ajax academy product excelled for Chelsea over the past few years but has taken up a new challenge with the Bundesliga side. Hertha have been looking for young players to integrate into their senior team and are obviously delighted at signing such an excellent goal-scorer yet to reach his peak.

“Daishawn is fast, strong and fits our profile perfectly, he has great development potential, and we are securing all future opportunities in the transfer market in terms of his age.” said Hertha Berlin’s general manager Michael Preetz.

“I am glad that the move to Hertha BSC has worked, and I can not wait for it to start here and allow me to be on the pitch.”, the 18-year-old explained on his move to the German capital.

Redan’s obviously taken a big step forward in his career with a move to the Bundesliga, but knowing Hertha’s attacking style and the league’s ability to encourage youngsters, he’ll fit right into the system.

Bundesliga’s next big thing?

The Dutch striker comes into the side with quite the reputation behind him. In just 72 games in his youth career, he netted 42 goals for both Chelsea and Ajax’s youth sides. The 18-year-old naturally operated as a winger but shifted into a more centre-forward role with the Blues.

While he’s yet to make his senior-level debut, Redan’s already proved his potential in recent years. He played an influential role in Chelsea’s consecutive UEFA Youth League finals’ appearances and even captained Netherlands U-17 into winning the 2018 UEFA U-17 European Championship last year.

The 18-year-old’s obviously a confident and hungry figure who didn’t want to wait for chances at Chelsea. He’s taken a major leap, but Berlin will immerse him into the senior team if he continues chugging in goals like he’s done.

Jadon Sancho also showed similar promise in youth level before menacing the Bundesliga sides at senior level. Knowing Redan’s amazing goal-scoring record, he might end up as Hertha’s crown jewel in years to come.