Fiorentina sign Pol Lirola from Sassuolo

Earlier this week, Fiorentina announced the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng and have now added Pol Lirola to their ranks.

The 21-year-old from Spain, who is capped at an under-21 level, has already made 81 appearances in Serie A. He will be a fantastic solution to a problem position for La Viola.

The former Juventus product has been solid down the right-hand side for Sassuolo since joining the club back in 2016. He joined on loan originally, before joining permanently in January of 2018.

Similarly, he has been brought into Fiorentina on a loan basis but there is an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

A welcome addition

Right-back has been a problem area for Fiorentina for quite some time. Since Nenad Tomovic departed the club back in 2018, they had brought in Bruno Gaspar and Vincent Laurini but neither, in truth, really provided a real option for the club.

Tomovic was a fan-favourite with Viola supporters but he was not as good going forward as he was defensively which hampered the team in some ways.

Healthy competition

With Lirola coming in, he will not necessarily be an immediate starter. Lorenzo Venuti has returned from his loan spell at recently promoted Lecce and Montella has played him in the recent friendlies which may point to Venuti getting his chance this season.

Another player at the club who deputised at right-back was Nikola Milenkovic but that is not his original position. He performed admirably considering he was out of position.

Perhaps the addition of Lirola will see Milenkovic play more at centre-back and see the competition for the right-back position be between Lirola and Venuti.

Great signing

Lirola will be a great addition to the Fiorentina side as they continue to re-build the squad ahead of the new season. He will bring a great attacking threat down the right-hand side to compliment Federico Chiesa and be equally solid defensively. These are exciting signings for La Viola.