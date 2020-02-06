Hertha BSC v Mainz 05 preview: Mainz looking to push further from the drop

Only two teams in the Bundesliga have scored less league goals than Hertha Berlin this season, but the visit of Mainz to the capital on Saturday will be seen by Die Alte Dame as an opportunity to add to their tally of 23. Mainz have leaked three more goals than any other side in this campaign and have so far lost all three of their Rückrunde fixtures, shipping eight times in their three matches since the winter break.

Last time out their were beaten 3-1 at home by Bayern Munich, and it has hardly been plain sailing for Hertha either, winning just once since the turn of the year as well as being dumped out of the Deutsche Pokal to Schalke in extra time on Tuesday.

Put simply, this season for Mainz is all about avoiding the drop. However, they are a side capable of pulling a crucial result out of the bag when needed, and they will see this match as one they believe can buck their trend of losses. In two of their last four away matches they've scored five goals twice, winning 5-1 away at Hoffenheim at 5-0 at Werder Bremen, and their record when winning matches is impressive. They've scored at least twice in every match they've recorded three points in this season, so when they do find their shooting boots, it often bears fruit.

This is a fixture which Mainz have won just twice since 2007, with their 2-0 win in Berlin in February 2018 their first victory at the Olympic Stadium in four years. Indeed, in 31 total matches historically, the Rhineland side have beaten Hertha just seven times.

Form Guide

Hertha: DLWDL

Mainz: WLLLL

Team News

Danny Latza, Stefan Bell and Edimilson Fernandes are all still unavailable for Die Nüllfunfer do now have Jeffrey Bruma amongst their ranks after he signed from Wolfsburg on loan in the week. The centre back will provide some much needed experience to Achim Beierlorzer's side's leaky back line.

Hertha will be without defender Jordan Torunarigha after he was sent off against Schalke, while Karim Rekik is still unavailable.

One To Watch

Dodi Lukebakio is Hertha's leading scorer this season with five goals, bagging the winner the last time the capital city side recorded victory - against Wolfsburg in January. The Belgian striker has been the stand out player for Jürgen Klinsmann's side in this campaign.