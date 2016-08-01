Latza extends with Mainz

On Monday, 1. FSV Mainz 05 announced that Danny Latza had signed a one-year extension to his current deal with the Karneval club.

The midfielder's contract now runs through to 2019, having extended permaturely following a very impressive campaign.

Having only arrived from VfL Bochum last summer, Latza looks set to be a part of things at Mainz for the foreseeable future.

Super season, Schröder delighted

The 26-year-old is currently sidelined with a torn abductor muscle, which interrupted his playing time towards the back end of last season.

It was, however, a very impressive first full campaign in the Bundesliga, having previously made three brief appearances for Schalke 04 as a youngster.

Latza featured 27 times under Martin Schmidt's guidance, and helped the team to a hugely impressive sixth place and UEFA Europa League qualification.

Speaking to the club website on the news, Rouven Schröder said: "Danny Latza is very highly rated at the club, which is emphasised by this early contract extension."

The sporting director continued to praise Latza, "He has become a go-to player for us in the short time that he has been here.”

Schmidt and Latza have their say

"Danny Latza is an important building block in our team’s defensive system," admitted head coach, Martin Schmidt. He added:

"I hope that this early contract extension will motivate him to work hard to return to fitness so that he can get back onto the pitch for training and matches as soon as possible."

Latza himself said, "I am very happy that my performances are being acknowledged, My wife and I both feel very happy in Mainz and the club simply works well for me."

It is not yet certain when the midfielder will return, but he will be absent for the their next game; the return of Jürgen Klopp on Sunday.