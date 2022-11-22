Four things we learnt from Saudi Arabia's shock win against Argentina

LUSAIL CITY - (l-r) Abdulelah Al Malki of Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi of Argentina, Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 22 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Day three of the FIFA World Cup produced the shock of the tournament so far as Saudi Arabia came from behind to beat one of the tournament favourites Argentina.

The South American nation unsurprisingly took the lead through their main man Lionel Messi.

At what could be his final World Cup, he stepped up to convert a penalty controversially awarded by VAR.

However, after the break the leaders seemingly took their foot off the peddle and it gave Saudi Arabia confidence which allowed them to grow into the game.

Saleh Al Shehri struck the equaliser just three minutes into the second-half, before a sublime effort from Salem Al Dawsari confirmed the shock result of the competition to date.

Following the conclusion of the match, here are the four things we learnt from Tuesday's early kick off.

Messi grabs his goal

We are coming into, what is likely to be, the final World Cup for Lionel Messi, and it took him just ten minutes to grab his first goal of the tournament.

On the international stage, Messi has been publicly known to have a very tough time, with the limited amount of success for his native side.

However, on a more personal note, he will be delighted to grab a goal for his country despite the final result.

He stepped up and coolly slotted the penalty past the goalkeeper.

For the remainder of his performance, he had a fairly tough and uneventful match due to the lack of service provided by his teammates, who were matched by a very impressive Saudi side.

A late free-kick went over in his other effort of note, as well as a late header.

The Blues were left stunned

Going into this World Cup, Argentina were definitely one of the tournament favourites and big things were expected during their opening group match.

However, they simply struggled to get going in the second half, and by the end of the game, their frustration levels had hit a new and unexpected high, as chances consistently came and went.

The disappointment will also be focussed on their initial first half performance, when they dominated the game and ultimately, it could have been four or five-nil by the break.

By the latter stages of the competition, Argentina will need to turn chances into goals in order to get through, and with the nation being full of attacking options, there really is no excuse for the low conversion rate within the first-half.

Saudi Arabia's high-line worked like a dream

Before the competition began, Saudi Arabia were ranked 51st in the world, making them one of the lowest ranked sides at the tournament, but that did not seem to faze them.

In fact, they defended brilliantly despite playing a very unusual high-line tactic.

The reason it worked so well was down to excellent communication across the backline, as well as the lack of space for the forwards to be able to create something.

The high-line tactic successfully denied Argentina three goals in the first-half, including a potential second goal for Messi as well as Lautaro Martinez.

If Saudi Arabia can continue to operate a successful high-line during their next two games, they will make the shock move into the knockout stages of the competition.

Goal of the tournament contender?

It has been just three days of the FIFA World Cup, and already we have a solid contender for goal of the season from forward Al Dawsari.

Following a save from Emi Martinez for Argentina, the ball was brought down by the Saudi Arabian forward, who then beat three players before bending an effort into the far top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The fight and spirit that the Saudi Arabian players, staff and fans showed was exactly the reason why they produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

By the final minutes of the game, the shock result became deserved as their opponents simply could not find a way to beat an outstanding opponent in the form of Saudi Arabia.

