Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: World Cup Group C Preview, Round 1, 2022

Lionel Messi will be hoping he and Argentina can get off to a winning start at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, when they face Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The two sides last met back in 2012, when the South American side were actually held to a 0-0 draw by the Green Falcons in a friendly.

Saudi head coach Hervé Renard will be looking for a repeat performance here, with the odds stacked heavily against them.

Argentina come into the game and the tournament as one of the strong favourites, and as such their manager Lionel Scaloni will be hoping a win here can be the catalyst for a return to World Cup glory for the first time since Mexico '86.

Saudi Arabia are not to be written off, though.

Renard's men finished top of their World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Japan and Australia, as well as holding the USA to a draw in September - all sides competing in Qatar.

Team News

Argentina

There was concern over the state of main man Messi, with images circulating of his ankle online suggesting that he may miss the opener.

However, as per the Evening Standard, Messi has confirmed that he will be available for the game against Saudi Arabia.

Scaloni has also had to send home Joaquin Correa and Nico Gonzalez due to injury, being replaced by Angel Correa and Thiago Almada, but has no other injury concerns besides that.

Saudi Arabia

Renard has Hassan Tambakti back in full training.

However, there are no other selection concerns for the Green Falcons.

Likely Lineups

Argentina

E. Martinez (GK), Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Messi, Martinez, Di Maria

Saudi Arabia

Al-Owais (GK), Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani, Kanno, Al-Malki, Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari, Al-Buraikan

Key Players

The most recognisable face of the whole tournament, let alone just this fixture, belongs to Lionel Messi and for good reason.

Confirming in the tournament build-up that Qatar would be his last chance to win it, the 35-year old will be looking to repeat the feat of the late, great Diego Maradona and bow out of the international stage with the World Cup in hand.

The nightmare of Brazil 2014, when he and his country came so close to returning to world dominance, will surely be all the encouragement Messi needs in his last outing.

Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawasri

Al-Hilal winger Salem Al-Dawasri is the man to watch for Saudi Arabia, here.

Joint-highest scorer in his country's qualification campaign for this tournament with 7 goals, Al-Dawasri will be hoping he can continue that form in Qatar and cause Argentina problems.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia is being played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

What time is the match kicking off?

The match is kicking off 10am (GMT).

Where can I watch the match?

The game is available to watch in the UK on TV, on ITV1 or online, on ITVX.