"We showed good character": Wales' reaction to their draw against USA

Gareth Bale ensured Wales took something from their opening group game against the USA, after the LA FC winger dispatched a penalty with less than ten minutes to play.

It was Wales' first World Cup game in 64 years, adding to the significance of the match for the home nation.

Lille striker Timothy Weah, son of George, put the United States in front with 36 minutes played, after latching onto a ball from Christian Pulisic. Weah fired home past Wayne Hennessey in the Welsh net, to give Gregg Berhalter's side the lead.

However, a half-time substitute from Rob Page changed the game for Wales, after Dan James made way for Kieffer Moore.

The target man created several chances for the dragons, something they struggled to do in the first 45.

Bale's penalty secured a deserved point for Wales, who will look to find all three points against Iran in their next game in Group B.

Rob Page spoke to BBC Sport after the game, expressing his delight at his side's response to their setback:

Rob Page

"To go a goal behind against a good team in the USA, we showed good character and determination to come back and get a point out of the game."

"It's important at the start of the tournament that you don't lose the game, so credit to the lads for the shift they put in to get us that point. "

On the Kieffer Moore half-time substitution: "That was nothing against Dan James at all. It suited Kieffer to get up the pitch, we just couldn't play over their press, we couldn't get through. For us to make that tweak and play over it to Kieffer to get us up the pitch, it did make the big difference,and like i said it was tactical."

On Bale's penalty: "He's never let us down has he, once again it's all about Bale and rightly so."

"We've got players who are not playing week in week out at competitive level, so the medical team have got a big job to get us ready for Friday."

On 64 years out the World Cup: "Just to see the red wall and all the supporters enjoying it, it's incredible."

Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore also spoke to BBC Sport after the game, after a brilliant impact from the bench:

"It was a tough game, I knew what i had to do, thankfully we came away with a point"

On not being in the starting eleven: "We're in this altogether, and I just did what was best for the team."

"It's a good point, it's a good start for us, it's good momentum."

Chris Mepham

Wales central defender Chris Mepham also spoke to BBC Sport after an important result:

"I thought Kieffer coming on, changed the game for us, gave us a bit more of a focal point up top, and ultimately it was a good reaction."

"One thing we can guarantee as the Wales team is we will always fight back, and the game is never done for us."

Wales face Iran on Friday in a 10 am kickoff and will be looking to take all three points going into their final group game against England next week.

The Three Lions will be the USA's opponents on Friday in a 7 pm kickoff, with both sides looking to add to their points in Group B.