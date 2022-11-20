USA vs Wales: World Cup Group B Preview, Round 1, 2022

The US Men's National Team returns to the world's biggest stage as they face Wales in their Group B opener at the 2022 World Cup.

Failure to qualify for the 2018 showpiece brought an end to a run of seven straight World Cup appearances, but manager Gregg Berhalter has a number of young, dynamic players at his disposal.

For Wales, they are back in soccer's biggest international tournament for the first time since 1958, the 64 years the longest wait in between appearances in tournament history.

USA and Wales have met twice before, with both matches being friendlies. The first meeting resulted in a 1-0 victory for the Stars and Stripes in 2003 and the second ended in a 0-0 draw two years ago.

Team news

USA

Manager Gregg Berhalter has a clean bill of health heading into this match with the Stars and Stripes boasting a number of dangerous players all over the park.

Antonee Robinson could be joined by Fulham teammate Tim Ream in the USA defense to provide experience while the trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah will orchestrate things in the midfield.

Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira and Giovanni Reyna are the likely attacking trio with Tim Weah and Brendan Aaronson also options for Berhalter to consider.

McKennie, Sergino Dest and starting goalkeeper Matt Turner have all shook off recent injuries and have been training with no issues and the trio are set to be in the starting XI.

Wales

Gareth Bale will be joined by his usually reliable partner Aaron Ramsey in the Dragons attack while the emerging Kieffer Moore is also a key figure, especially on set-pieces.

The biggest concern for boss Rob Page is the health of standout midfielder Joe Allen, who has been out since September with a hamstring injury and he's been training on his own, but is not expected to start if he features at all.

One player who isn't in Qatar is Rhys Norrington-Davies as the midfielder is sidelined due to a hamstring injury suffered while playing for Sheffield United.

Likely line-ups

USA: Turner; Robinson, Long, Zimmerman, Dest; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Pulisic, Ferreira, Reyna

Wales: Hennessey; Davies, Rodon, Ampadu; Williams, Morrell, Ramsey, Roberts; James, Moore, Bale

Key players

Christian Pulisic (USA)

The 24-year-old is already the most decorated player in American history, having won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup titles with Chelsea and internationally, taking home the Gold Cup and Nations League championships.

With 21 goals and 52 appearances and the ability to play spectacularly on the ball in addition to his creativity, energy, pressing abilities and leadership, Pulisic is poised to make a name for himself on the world's biggest stage.

Gareth Bale (Wales)

He really is the key to everything the Dragons do as without him, Wales would be an average, serviceable side. His value was also shown with LAFC as he scored the tying goal in the MLS Cup final that sent the match to penalties, which the Black and Gold eventually won.

His next goal for the Dragons will be his 40th and the 109th cap in a Wales shirt will come in the first World Cup appearance for his country in a generation, but how he performs on the biggest stage in world football is the entirety of his side's chances to get out of Group B.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, with a capacity of 40,000 will be the host venue for this match.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 10pm in Al-Rayyan, the third-largest municipality in the state of Qatar.

How can I watch the match?

The tournament will be broadcast worldwide with Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo handling coverage in the United States and the BBC, ITV and SC4 showing all of the action in the United Kingdom.