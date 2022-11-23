Key quotes ahead of Dortmund vs Sailors

Borussia Dortmund, currently sixth in the Bundesliga, arrived in Singapore on Tuesday evening ahead of the friendly against local side Lion City Sailors at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday night.

Singapore is the first leg of BVB’s Southeast Asia Tour, with Edin Terzić’s side set to go up against Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim and the Vietnam national team after leaving Singapore on 28 Nov.

Edin Terzić’s side will be involved in a series of off-the-field professional activities, fan engagements, and community activations over the week.

Before the match, BVB coach Edin Terzic, BVB midfielder Emre Can, LCS interim head coach Luka Lalic and LCS skipper Hariss Harun fielded questions from journalists and spoke about the Asia Tour, Singapore, and the game.

Here are the key things they said ahead of the match.

Thoughts on the SPL season that just ended

Hariss Harun was asked to share his thoughts about Sailors’ run in the season. He said, “ It’s no secret. We all know it is not what we expected and didn’t achieve our targets, but we will look at things positively.”

He added, “ we will take this season as motivation to come back and reclaim what should be ours. But it is not only done by saying it here in the press room; it will take a lot of motivation.”

Harris Harun’s thoughts ahead of the clash

“We know the level is different from where they are competing and where we are at, but I think it is an excellent opportunity for us to end our year on a good note."

Edin Terzic on Singapore

"This is my first time in Singapore. We were given a warm welcome on arrival. Unfortunately, we have yet to see much of the city. We hope to get to know the city and the people better in the days after the match."

Emre Can on Singapore

"I have been to Singapore, and it's very clean and hot also (laughs). And people are very friendly, and I like it here, and we like it here."

Emre can on World Cup Break

"The break takes a lot of getting used to. We'll go on holiday in a few weeks and then restart in the New Year. But we'll need to stay fit. We've been training hard, both in Dortmund and here too. We have three friendly fixtures, all of which we want to win. The youngsters want to show the coach they want to play in the first team."

Edin Terzic on the Dortmund squad that came to Singapore

"It's a mix. We've brought all our fit players; only Marco Reus is continuing his rehabilitation. We also have several young talents with us who can showcase themselves. That's also very important for us. We're known for always giving talents a platform. Some of our players are at the World Cup, but we also have experienced players like Emre Can, Mats Hummels, and Donyell Malen."

Bridging the gap to Bayern Munich, who are nine points ahead

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic was asked about what was needed to close the gap between Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and Dortmund.

He said, “ we have to focus on ourselves, and we are rebuilding our squad. It’s not like you’re going to switch a button, and then all of a sudden, you’re top of the table. It’s a process, and we have to work hard, and we are not happy with the sixth spot in the table, but we have 19 more games to show we are better than that.”

Thoughts on AFF MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CUP 2022

“ We did something good last year, but it was still not ultimately enough, so this year we have to try to achieve that level or better, and having said that, we have a new coach who is bringing in new players to refresh the national team with some new blood as well,” mentioned Hariss Harun.

Luka Lalic on the club’s decision on his role in the future

“Regarding what will happen next season, the decision is completely up to the club. I have been here for a while and am happy to take any position they think is suitable for me.”