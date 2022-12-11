Southgate: "I'm proud of our players"

Harry Kane scored and missed a penalty as England were knocked out of the World Cup by reigning champions France.

Aurélien Tchouaméni put France in front after a brilliant strike from outside the box into the bottom left corner.

Les Blues were 1-0 up at halftime at the Al Bay Stadium, despite a first-half penalty shout for England after Kane was brought down on the edge of the area.

Referee Wilton Sampaio dominated the discussion post-match, and was central to the action again after he awarded a penalty to England.

Bukayo Saka was the man brought down with just ten minutes played in the second half.

Kane dispatched the penalty to bring England level in Qatar.

The Three Lions improved in the second half, however, a perfect cross from Antoine Griezmann found the head of Oliver Giroud, to regain France's advantage with just 12 minutes left to play.

However, to add to the drama, after intervention from VAR, England were awarded another penalty.

Substitute Mason Mount was shoved by Lucas Hernandez, giving Kane another chance to level from the spot.

This time the outcome would be different, with the Tottenham striker firing over the bar with just five minutes left of the game.

England were shocked, and would ultimately exit the tournament as they stumbled at the quarter-final stage.

Gareth Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate spoke to BBC Sport after the game, praising his players for the progress they have made: "We played so well, we've managed to keep some top players very quiet for the majority of the game. We've created good chances, we've shown character to come back from behind. "

"I'm so proud of what the players have done not just tonight but throughout the whole tournament. "

Southgate also praised his England captain Kane after the penalty miss: "He's been phenomenal for us in those situations and in all the situations. Without his contributions on and off the pitch, we wouldn't be where we are."

"That's life as a footballer."

"I'm proud of our players, and what they've given."

"I think everybody can see the team has progressed through this tournament, i think the performances have been at a very good level, against one of the best teams in the world tonight, we've shown how close we are to that level."

Harry Kane

Kane also spoke to BBC Sport after the game:

"It's gonna be hard to live with for sure, it's tough to take personally and for the team."

"I couldn't be prouder of the boys, I thought we played a really good game today, better spells in the game better chances in the game, but football comes down to small details."

"We payed the price for that today. As captain and the one who missed the penalty I'll take the responsibility for that."

"We're just gutted it's come to an end because we had full belief that we could go all the way."

England will now look ahead to Euro 2024, and face Italy in their first qualifying group game in March next year.

France face in-form Morocco in the Semi-Finals, as Didier Deschamps' side look to go all the way in Qatar.