England 1-2 France: Post-match player ratings

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Harry Kane of England scores a penalty to make it 1-1 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

England are out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-1 against the reigning world champions France, in an entertaining but controversial match.

France took the lead after 17 minutes through a long-range effort from midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, despite a foul on Bukayo Saka in the build-up to the goal.

The Three Lions levelled the scoring after 54 minutes, when captain Harry Kane smashed home a penalty, after Saka was brought down in the area.

However, the world champions continued to fight, and re-took the lead with 12 minutes to play, with Oliver Giroud heading home a cross from close-range.

England missed a second penalty late on, with Kane blazing over the bar, and despite being the better side on the night, they crashed out of the tournament.

Following the final whistle, how did each player score on the night?

England

Jordan Pickford - 8

Made a terrific save to deny Giroud late on, but could have done better with the opening goal.

Kyle Walker - 7.5

An improved performance and got the better of Mbappe throughout the match.

Harry Maguire - 8.5

Another excellent performance from the centre-back, winning almost all his arial duels and struck the post late on.

John Stones - 7.5

Strong performance and held his own when it mattered, in truth, he was not really tested.

Luke Shaw - 7

Quieter performance and seemed to struggle at times against Ousmane Dembele, but created a couple of opportunities.

Jordan Henderson - 7

Made a handful of loose passes, but defended much better as the game went on.

Declan Rice - 7.5

Completed 95% of his passes and constantly looked to get his side on the front foot.

Jude Bellingham - 8

Another top performance from the 19-year-old, also completing the most tackles throughout the match.

Bukayo Saka - 9

The best player on the pitch by far, was unlucky not to score late on, and won a penalty for his side. France simply could not deal with him.

Harry Kane - 8.5

Put his body on the line a lot, scored the goal to bring England onto level terms.

Despite missing his second penalty, he was superb throughout the game and led by example.

Phil Foden - 7

Was quiet throughout the game, but battled well and created a couple of opportunities.

Substitutions

Mason Mount - 7.5

The substitute was excellent when coming on, had a 100% passing accuracy and won a late penalty.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5

Difficult to change the game with a ten minute cameo, but defended brilliantly and given what has happened to him and his family this week, he did himself proud.

Marcus Rashford - N/A

Harsh to score a player who came on so late, but put himself about a bit when it mattered.

Jack Grealish - N/A

Came on in the dying seconds, and did not get a touch of the ball so you cannot score him.

France

Hugo Lloris - 8.5

Made several brilliant saves, including a late one to deny Bellingham's fierce volley.

Jules Kounde - 7.5

Coped with Foden well defensively, but he struggled to get himself involved in the attacking third.

Raphael Varane - 7

Finished with a passing rate of 86%, but struggled to cope with the physicality of Kane.

Dayot Upamecano - 7.5

Very strong performance from the Bayern Munich man, winning all of his tackles and on-the-floor duels.

Theo Hernandez - 6

Gave away a penalty and simply could not cope with Saka throughout the game.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5

Also gave away a penalty after a foul on Saka, but scored a brilliant opening goal.

Adrien Rabiot - 7

Completed 78% of his total passes but lost ten duels throughout the game.

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5

Constantly caused problems and looked lively throughout, even though he failed to complete any of his four attempted dribbles.

Antoine Griezmann - 9

France's best player by far, picking up two assists but arguably should have seen red for consistent fouling throughout the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 7

Completed two successful dribbles, but struggled to have any affect on the game at all.

Oliver Giroud - 8.5

Scored the winning goal to send his nation through, and made use of every opportunity he had throughout. A proper striker’s performance.

Substitutions

Kingsley Coman - 6

Played the final ten minutes, but managed just three touches throughout this time on the pitch.