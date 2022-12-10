England vs France: World Cup Quarterfinal Preview, 2022

England face France to conclude the quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

The Three Lions have reached the last eight having gone unbeaten, a goalless draw with the US Men's National Team being the only match they have failed to win in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate's men are the tournament's high scorers with 12 goals, having put six past Iran while scoring three in victories over Wales and Senegal.

For Les Blues, they have progressed further than any defending champion since Brazil reached this same stage in 2006 and were impressive in their victory over Poland in the Round of 16.

The win was their fifth consecutive knockout stage win, having not lost since a 1-0 defeat to Brazil in the 2014 quarterfinals.

This is the third World Cup meeting between the two sides. The first time was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 when England won 2-0 in the sides' final group fixture, with both goals scored by Roger Hunt.

The second meeting was in their first group game in 1982 in Bilbao, Spain and again England came out on top. Bryan Robson scored the opening goal after just 27 seconds and though Gerard Soler equalized, second half goals from Robson and Paul Mariner proved to be the difference.

The winner of this match will advance to the semifinals to face either Morocco or Portgual.

Team news

England

Raheem Sterling has rejoined the Three Lions after flying back to the UK last weekend and missing the win over Senegal following a burglary at his home.

Declan Rice was unwell and did not train with the squad on Wednesday, but he has since returned to training and is expected to start.

Ben White is still absent from the team due to an undisclosed reason.

France

Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde are each on a yellow card and could miss a potential semifinal should they be booked in this clash.

Olivier Giroud could equal a record currently held by 38-year-old Roger Milla, as the only 36+ player to score four goals at a single World Cup.

Likely line-ups

England: Pickford, Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Foden, Kane, Saka

France: Lloris, Hernández, Upamecano, Varane, Koundé; Rabiot, Tchouaméni; Mbappé, Griezmann, Dembélé; Giroud

Key players

Jude Bellingham (England)

He was instrumental in two of the three goals against Senegal, setting up Jordan Henderson for the first and being heavily involved for Harry Kane's strike.

The 19-year old is continuing to impress as one of England's best players at the tournament with his dynamic and mature play. His matchup against Tchouameni in the midfield could hold the keys as to which team advances.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

He's the leader for the Golden Boot award, given to the tournament's top scorer after bagging a pair against Poland to take him to five goals total.

The 23-year-old has nine career World Cup goals, soaring past the legendary Pele for most before the age of 24 and he passed Zinedine Zidane on the France goal-scoring charts, now tallying 33 for Les Blues.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The Al-Bayt Stadium will play host to this quarterfinal showdown. England have already played at the 68,895-seat stadium twice and the winner of this match will return to play their semifinal here.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 2pm in the United States, 7pm in the United Kingdom and 10pm in Qatar.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown on ITV1 in the United Kingdom, FOX will have English-language coverage and Telemundo will handle Spanish-language duties in the United States and beIN Sports 1 and TFI in France.