Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg: Bundesliga matchday 16 preview 2023

Borussia Dortmund Host FC Augsburg on Sunday on matchday 16 in the Bundesliga with both teams hoping to get a win.

The visitors have won just four league games this season and are sitting in 14th place with just two points between them and the relegation zone.

Augsburg have been busy this transfer window trying to refresh the squad to help ensure they stay up this season.

Florian Niederlechner was allowed to leave to join Hertha Berlin while Dion Bejo, Irvin Cardona, and Kelvin Yeboah were all brought to try and bolster the meager Augsburg attack.

Augsburg like most other Bundesliga clubs have played several friendly matches in order to try and get their squad up to match fitness as well as get some confidence.

Out of all the matches they played, Augsburg managed to win just one match losing all the rest.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have had a bit of a shocking season up to this point, and rather than challenging Bayern Munich for the title they find themselves sitting in place albeit only two points from the champions league places.

Dortmund have had a relatively quiet transfer window with Union Berlin right-back Julian Ryerson being the only major incoming.

However, a major boost for Dortmund fans is that wonderkid Yousoufa Moukoko has signed a new long-term contract with Dortmund ending speculation that he would leave, with Newcastle, Chelsea, and Barcelona all wanting to sign him.

Like their opponents, Dortmund have also been involved in friendlies however they managed to win most of them comfortably.

The clash on Sunday will hopefully be an entertaining encounter with both teams wanting a win to start the new year off right.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic has got a couple of players to worry about.

Playmaker Marco Reus is set to miss out due to illness while defenders Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey are also set to miss out due to muscle injuries.

New signing Julain Ryerson could make his debut for his new club on the weekend as a result of the injuries Dortmund have sustained.

However, the biggest boost for Dortmund and their fans is the return of summer signing Sebastian Haller who is ready to get back to action after recovering from Testicular Cancer.

Augsburg head coach Enrico Massen has also got several injury worries. Strikers Mergim Berisha and club veteran Andre Hahn are both still recovering from injury while defenders Tobias Strobl and Iago are also on the injury list.

Likely Lineup

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Süle, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro , Dahoud, Bellingham, Malen, Brandt, Reyna, Moukoko

FC Augsburg: Gikiewicz, Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen, Maier, Engels, Rexhbecaj, Vargas, Beljo, Demirovic

Key Players

Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham

Erling Haaland has been a big miss for Dortmund this season following his transfer to Manchester City. However fortunately there is another youngster that is taking this season by storm and his name is Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is the club's top scorer this season with seven goals and is the beating heart of the team in midfield with his ability to not only get forward and score goals but also work hard and help his team in defence which makes him unique from any other Dortmund Midfielder.

Bellingham will be looking to add to his goals tally on Sunday and continue his impressive form from the World Cup.

FC Augsburg: Ermedin Demirovic

Augsburg have had a miserable season and are sitting in 14th place two points above the relegation zone. However, there is still a ray of hope that their season will improve and that is Summer signing Ermedin Demirovic.

Demirovic has scored five goals this season making him the club's top scorer. In addition, because he did not go participate in the World Cup he has had a lot of time to recharge his batteries and refocus his ambition to keep Augsburg up.

While on paper it looks like an easy Dortmund win Demirovic will know that Dortmund is a bit vulnerable defensively which he will hope to capitalise on.

Match details

Where is the game taking place?

The match will take place at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time is kick-off?

kick-off is at 14:30 on Sunday

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports football for fans in the UK while fans in the US can tune into the game via ESPN+.