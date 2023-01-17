Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

From the 6 November of last year, it has been quite a turnaround for both Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Following Erik ten Hag’s team’s defeat at Villa Park and the Eagles’ win at West Ham on that afternoon, the difference between the two teams in the Premier League table became just four points. However, just five games each later, that difference has now extended to 16.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a perfect run – five league and four cup game wins – following that defeat against Aston Villa. This has ensured that they hold a comfortable fourth position in the Premier League – five points ahead of their nearest competitors, Tottenham, with a game in hand.

Their most recent fixture featured their comeback, statement win against Manchester City. That derby triumph left tomorrow's visitors just one point behind second place and with full confidence that they can extend their brilliant run of form, on Wednesday evening.

Patrick Vieira's team, following that win at London Stadium, have gone on to lose three other London derbies. Home defeats to Fulham and Tottenham, with an aggregate score of 0-7, were followed up by an unproductive trip to Chelsea.

An F.A. Cup exit against Southampton also added to a developing poor run of home results. With a challenging fixture list coming up for Crystal Palace, they will quickly aim to regain some of the good home form which they were able to display, prior to the FIFA World Cup break.

Team News

Joachim Andersen suffered a calf injury, during the first half of his team's most recent fixture, at Chelsea.

The manager was asked how big of a miss the Danish centre-back would be, if he is to be out injured for a while. This shed little light on the potential severity of the injury:

"It is difficult for me to answer if I don't know how long he will be out." - stated Vieira.

James Tomkins came on to replace Andersen at Stamford Bridge and he should expect to start tomorrow's fixture. Any potential further changes to Vieira's team should come from a tactical perspective, rather than as a result of any health concerns.

Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are Crystal Palace's two long-term injury absentees. Supporters will be hoping that Andersen will not have to join them on the sidelines, for too long.

New signing Wout Weghorst should be available to start and his services may be urgently needed, due to a knock picked up by Anthony Martial.

The French forward started the weekend's Manchester derby, but had to be replaced at half-time.

"He didn't train in the week and was a question mark [for the derby]. We decided and he decided as well to start. He begged to start." stated ten Hag.

"But, I needed to re-evaluate at half-time, as you saw he was not capable of 100% and this is what you need. And also to avoid him getting injured" added the manager.

Martial's involvement in tomorrow's fixture seems to be a very strong doubt. Either Weghorst or Marcus Rashford seem most likely to deputise in the centre-forward position, with Antony probably coming back into the team, should the latter option be chosen.

The expected absence of Diogo Dalot, who is unlikely to have recovered from his hamstring injury, means that Aaron Wan-Bissaka should start at his old home ground.

Lisandro Martinez's only post-World Cup triumph start has been against Charlton, in the EFL Cup. With Man United's busy schedule over the next few weeks, the Argentine centre-back may step into his team's XI tomorrow.

Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe and Jadon Sancho remain unavailable, due to their injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace

(4-2-3-1) Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Eze; Zaha

(4-2-3-1) de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford.

Key Players

Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha

With Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise also forming a part of the Crystal Palace attacking unit, nowadays, Wilfried Zaha has some very capable competition for the role of key player.

Even though the goals have dried up for the team, following their win at West Ham, the technical trio must be considered as a significant threat to any Premier League opponent.

Zaha leads the way for his team in the scoring department. His six goals this season are double the amount of second-placed Eze and Odsonne Edouard.

Whether he starts up front or out wide, Zaha will look to add to his total, against his former club.

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford

A fairly easy decision to elect Rashford as the visitors' key man, as is reflected by his incredible goalscoring run - currently sitting at seven consecutive games, in which the England international has managed to get his name on the scoresheet.

Following a difficult 2021/22, in which Rashford only managed four league goals, he has already doubled that tally and seems likely to continue climbing up the league's top scorer charts - a table he currently sits seventh in.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The home of Crystal Palace, Selhurst Park, will be the venue for the evening kick-off.

What time is kick-off?

This fixture is scheduled for 20:00 BST, on Wednesday evening.

How can I watch?

Live coverage is scheduled on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers within the U.K.