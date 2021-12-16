Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Hertha Berlin will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the historical Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening in what will hopefully be a high-octane and thrilling encounter.

Hertha will come into the match having suffered a miserable four-goal to nil defeat against 1. FSV Mainz on Tuesday finds them one point above the relegation places.

Hertha will know that the match against Dortmund is a must-win match as if they lose there is a possibility that they would finish weekend in 16th place and be in an even more perilous situation.

In contrast, Borussia Dortmund come into the match having comfortably dispatched Greuther Furth by three goals to nil on Wednesday night to tighten their grip on second place.

Dortmund know that they have to win if they want any chance of winning the Bundesliga this season from Bayern Munich because should Bayern lose against VFL Wolfsburg and they win the gap would only be down to three points.

Team News

Hertha head coach Tayfun Korkut has got several injury concerns ahead of the match on Saturday evening. Mártin Dardai, Rune Jarstein, and Lukas Klünter are set to miss out with injuries while midfielder Suat Serdar is also a doubt.

Meanwhile Dortmund head coach Marco Rose has got a long injury list with many key players missing. Manuel Akanji, Jude Bellingham, Roman Bürki, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoku, Giovani Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer and Luca Unbehaun are all set to miss out while Marius Wolf is also a doubt.

Predicted lineups

Hertha Berlin: Schwolow, Pekarik, Boyata, Stark Plattenhardt, Richter, Darida, Ascaibar, Maolida, Belfodil, Jovetic

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Meunier, Hummels, Zagadou, Guerreiro, Brandt, Witsel, Dahoud, Reus, Malen, Haaland

Players to watch

Steven Jovetic

In what has been a largely disappointing and underwhelming season there have been few positives for Hertha. However the one positive had been summer signing Steven Jovetic.

Jovetic is the club's top scorer with five goals two more than Marco Richter in second and although five goals might not appear like a lot if he hadn't scored them Hertha would potentially be in a worse situation then they are currently in.

Erling Haaland

Dortmund have had yet another good season and still have an outside chance of winning the bundesliga, yet again Erling Haaland is proving to be very useful to them.

Haaland is the club's outright top scorer miles clear of Marco Reus in second who has only scored seven, he is also third in the race for the golden boot behind Patrick Schick and Robert Lewandowski however he has played less games than them.

Last time out

The last time these two teams played each other Dortmund ran out comfortable two nil winners.

The match started off at a steady pace with many fouls and stoppages in play. Then finally in the 12th minute Dortmund created a chance. Morey whipped a dangerous cross into the box but Marco Reus sent his shot over the crossbar.

Dortmund continued to pile on the pressure and got another chance in the 19th minute. Reus created space in the midfield and passed the ball to Bellingham however his left footed shot from the right hand side of the box missed the target.

Hertha Berlin created their first chance in the 40th minute. Maximilian Mittelstädt dribbled the ball down the left hand side of the pitch before passing it to Lucas Tousart who's shot from outside the box was blocked by a Dortmund defender.

Dortmund started the second half much better than the first and got their first goal in the 54th minute. Reus again did brilliantly in the middle of the pitch before passing the ball to Julian Brandt who unleashed a venomous shot into the bottom left hand corner from outside the box.

The rest of the second half was relatively uneventful until in the 80th minute Vladimir Darida managed to get himself sent off for a reckless challenge. Dortmund made the 11 man advantage count when 90th minute 17 year old wonderkid Moukoku left footed shot from an acute angle found the back of the net to give Dortmund their second goal and all three points.

How to watch

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the match on Sky Sports from 17:30 pm while fans in the US will be able to watch the match on ESPN+