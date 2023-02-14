Ajax vs Union Berlin: Europa League preview, Round of 16, 2023

With a place in the Europa League quarter-finals on the line, Union Berlin and Ajax go head-to-head in the first leg of the last 16 on Thursday.

The sides have met only once before, a friendly in 2020 that ended in a draw, and so this competitive fixture has been a long time coming.

Whilst Union Berlin have been making their way through the German league structure, they now find themselves in uncharted waters.

Having only played in European football's second tier competition once before, it is Union's first time in the knock-out stages.

After three wins from five in the group stages and keeping a-pace with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Union are the form side in the competition and fans will be confident of progressing even further.

In contrast, Ajax are in the Europa League knockouts for a competition record 10th time, but have been eliminated at the first hurdle in five of the previous nine campaigns.

Having dominated the Eredivisie in recent years, winning three consecutive titles, a European title in recent memory remains elusive.

Ajax fans have to go back to 1995 for the last time they lifted a European trophy.

However, Ajax will also be confident ahead of the clash with Union after four consecutive victories domestically and victory over Rangers in the final Champions League match day after failing to qualify further.

Team News

Ajax

Interim manager, John Heitinga received a confidence boost last week as he was told he will remain in charge for the duration of the season and, like the Board, will look to keep changes to a minimum for this fixture.

There may be just one change to the recent starting line-up with Brian Brobbey coming back into the team.

That would see Francisco Conceicao drop out with Dusan Tadic moving out wide to feature on the left flank.

Calvin Bassey is another option in defence but the former Rangers man may have to make do with a spot among the replacements.

Union Berlin

Head Coach, Urs Fischer will be forced into making at least one change to his Union Berlin XI with Janik Haberer serving a one-match ban for three yellow cards.

Winter-arrival Juranovic should start on the right for Union, with club captain Christopher Trimmel - who has shared duties with the Croatian in recent weeks - suspended for the first leg.

Jerome Roussillon could also see action on the opposite flank having seen Niko Gießelmann start the win over Leipzig.

Predicted Lineups

Ajax

Rulli; Rensch, Alvarez, Timber, Wijndal; Berghuis, Taylor, Klaassen; Kudus, Brobbery, Tadic

Union Berlin

Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Juranovic, Laidouni, Khedira, Thorsby, Roussillon; Becker, Behrens

Key Players

Ajax - John Heitinga

Whilst not a 'player' per se, Heitinga's influence since taking on the management position has been transformative.

After four draws in five league fixtures, Ajax dropped off the pace in the Dutch top flight, but the introduction of John Heitinga has triggered a change in fortunes.

Since stepping up from Ajax's second-string at the end of January, the former Hertha Berlin defender has recorded four victories in succession.

If Ajax are to pierce the iron of Union Berlin, Heitinga will have to find a way through the second best defence in the Bundesliga.

Union have won their last five competitive fixtures, which is a feat only Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona can equal across Europe’s top five leagues but if they are to continue their run of form, they will be dependent on a Dutchman.

Union’s eight-goal top scorer Sheraldo Becker was born in Amsterdam and came through the Ajax academy, but never made a senior appearance.

At 28, Becker is now coming in his own.

With 11 goal contributions across 20 matches this season in a side known for his defensive resilience, rather than attacking prowess, Union Berlin will be looking to Becker to provide the goals in this tie.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the home base of Ajax and the Dutch national team, Johan Cruijff Arena in what will be an electric atmosphere.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 17:45 BST on Thursday evening.

How can I watch?

The game will be available on BT Sport in the UK.

You can also follow all the news and views right here on VAVEL UK.