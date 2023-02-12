Hertha Berlin 4-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach: Die Alte Dame fight back to earn must needed three points.

Hertha Berlin finally won a Bundesliga game in 2023 thanks to a convincing win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The home side went a goal down thanks to a pinpoint header from Nico Elvedi in the 17th minute but responded with a tap in finish from Jessic Ngankam 13 minutes later.

Die Alte Dame controlled the game after the first goal and took the lead in the second-half through birthday boy, Márton Dárdai who smashed it in from 30 yards.

Fellow Berliner, Derry Scherhant put the game beyond doubt in injury-time with a smart finish into the bottom corner before Dodi Lukebakio put the icing on the cake with a last-minute penalty.

Three of the goal scorers for Hertha were born and raised in Berlin making the victory taste even sweeter for the home faithful.

Gladbach had chances to get back into the game late on but Daniel Farke’s side didn’t deserve to get anything from the game based on their second-half performance.

This means the Foals have won only one of their five games in 2023 leaving them in 10th position.

The win means Hertha Berlin climb out of the relegation zone into the relegation play-off position at the expense of Stuttgart.

This was a much-needed win for Sandro Schwarz who was under pressure going into the game but his tactical tweak of changing formation to a 3-5-2 was a master stroke.

Story of the match:

The home side made three changes for this encounter with new signing Tolga Ciğerci getting his first start since returning to the club.

Dárdai and Ngankam also came into the starting 11 with Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Paul Boëtius and Lukebakio dropping to the bench.

They also changed the formation for the game at the Olympiastadion playing a back three with Marco Richter dropping back into the wing back position.

Gladbach made two enforced changes with midweek’s man of the match Ramy Bensebaïni missing out due to illness and Julian Weigl serving his one-match suspension.

Hannes Wolf and former Hertha Berlin player Luca Netz came in to fill their spaces.

The away side started the better of the two sides with an early chance for Marcus Thuram from a corner but the Frenchman headed over.

In the 17th minute Elvedi went one better from a corner from former Hertha man Netz.

The Swiss International rose highest at the front post to head into the far top corner to give the Foals the lead.

The Foals should have doubled their lead a minute later when Jonas Hofmann beat the offside trap before rounding Oliver Christensen but defender Filip Uremović did brilliantly to get back and block the goal bound shot by Hofmann.

At this point in the game Gladbach were in full control but in the 30th minute Hertha Berlin equalised through Ngankam who was a surprise inclusion for the club’s top goal scorer this season, Lukebakio.

The striker tapped in from a few yards out from a great ball by Richter across the six yard box after Ciğerci flicked the wing back in behind the defence.

This goal sprung the home side into life.

Hertha were the dominate side in the remaining quarter of an hour of the half with various dangerous deliveries going into the Foal’s box.

Gladbach had to clear the ball off their line a minute before the break when Lucas Tousart’s header from a free-kick was goal bound.

In added time Florian Niederlechner had the home sides best chance with a free header from five yards out but the new signing couldn’t get enough contact on the header.

Wolf had the first chance of the half when he was played in down the right but his shot had no control and went well over the bar.

In the 52nd minute son of former Hertha player and manager Pal Dardai, Márton unleashed a strike from the top drawer, which crashed off the crossbar into the net from the best part of 30 yards.

It was the Berlin-born defender’s first goal for the club and what a way it was to do it.

Hertha should have went two ahead in the 82nd minute when substitute Lukebakio broke away with options either side but the Belgian went it alone and shot well over the bar.

American, Joe Scally was the next to go close as his shot from just outside the box went narrowly wide of the post.

With three minutes left on the clock Christensen made a crucial save from Thuram after the striker was set up by Hofmann on the break.

Substitute Scherhant sealed the victory for the home side with a cool finish into the bottom corner after great strength to keep the ball.

The day got even better for Hertha when Lukebakio made no mistake from the spot after Tousart was brought down by Kouadio Koné.

The club’s top goal scorer smashed it into the top corner to put the icing on the cake for the strugglers.

Player of the match – Márton Dárdai

On his 21st birthday the Berlin-born defender had a day to savour.

It will be a day Dárdai will never forget with his family and club legend father, Pal Dárdai in the stands to watch him score his first ever goal for Hertha Berlin.

The defender was a surprise inclusion in the starting 11 before the game but boy did he take his chance.

Schwarz brought the centre back in so the team could play a 3-5-2 formation, which worked perfectly for the home side and Dárdai was a key part of that.

The 21-year-old broke up play well, battled and was good on the ball.

The world-class strike to give Die Alte Dame the lead was the cherry on top of the cake for the youngster who was bursting with pride in his celebration.

He did come off late on in the game with a niggle, which Hertha fans will be hoping is nothing serious after today’s performance.