Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 pens.): Post-Match Player Ratings

As time wore on during this fixture, Zlatko Dalic's Croatia team looked fairly capable of holding out the South American giants and seeing the game through to a penalty shoot-out.

The first and second halves did not produce any goals and Croatia, as they so often do during the knockout rounds of major international tournaments, had the match go into extra-time.

A Neymar goal after 105 minutes seemed to have broken the Croatian resistance, as Brazil were able to breath a huge sigh of relief.

However, a deflected strike from Bruno Petkovic crept past the dive of Alisson, to set-up another penalty shoot-out for his team.

Just like they did against Japan, Croatia were able to prevail and see themselves through to the next round. Dominik Livakovic was outstanding all evening and produced a save from Rodrygo's spot kick - Brazil's first one of the shootout.

All four of Croatia's penalty takers were faultless from the spot.

Here are the player ratings from Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan:

Croatia

Dominik Livakovic - 9.5/10

A crucial save from Brazil's opening penalty in the shoot-out was the cherry on top of a brilliant performance, throughout the fixture. The Dinamo Zagreb keeper had to make 11 saves, a few of which were from point-blank range.

Josip Juranovic - 8.5/10

A very impressive performance, which forced the early substitution of one of Brazil's most dangerous players - Vinicius Junior. Was able to get up and down the right side and be hugely effective both going forward and defensively. Retained possession exceptionally.

Dejan Lovren - 7/10

A composed presence on the ball and reliable defensively. Produced numerous good long passes out of defence and dealt well with Brazil's huge attacking threat.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Threw himself out towards Lucas Paqueta, in an attempt to intercept the ball, leaving the space in behind himself for Neymar to exploit and score the opener. The only notable mistake during what was a good showing from the very highly rated centre-back.

Borna Sosa (110') - 7/10

Did not seek to get high up the pitch too often. Like the rest of the back four, a good defensive showing.

Marcelo Brozovic (114') - 7.5/10

Was the most combative of the hugely impressive midfield trio. Won the most ground duels in the match - 10 out of a total 16. Along with Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric, very reliable in possession.

Mateo Kovacic (105') - 7/10

Saw the least of the ball out of the midfield three, as the play was focused more often down the right side of Juranovic and Modric. He maintained possession very well, particularly when put under pressure by the opposition.

Luka Modric - 8/10

Another great performance from the midfield maestro. Operated brilliantly both in deep and fairly advanced positions centrally and down the right side. Covered an impressive amount of ground and, as always, fantastic on the ball.

Mario Pasalic (72') - 6/10

A fairly quiet 72 minutes, did not pose much of a danger to the Brazilian defence. Maintained his team's defensive shape well.

Ivan Perisic - 6/10

Only completed 14 passes over the course of his two hour shift, which effectively summarises what was a fairly passive performance. However, the priority would have been ensuring he fulfilled his defensive responsibilities effectively, which was the case.

Andrej Kramaric (72') - 6/10

Held up the ball well enough and was an effective physical presence, at times. In a game like this, it would have been difficult for any centre forward to have much of an impact on the game.

Substitutes

Nikola Vlasic (72') - 6/10

Very similar to Pasalic's performance on the right side - unable to have much of an impact and did not find himself in possession too often.

Bruno Petkovic (72') - 7/10

Did not see a great deal of the ball, up until just before the end of extra-time. His first attempt at goal was, crucially, deflected off a defender into the bottom corner and credits him with a crucial equaliser.

Lovro Majer (106') - N/A

Ante Budimir (110') - N/A

Mislav Orsic (114') - N/A

Brazil

Alisson - 5/10

Did not make a save all evening. Difficult to criticise him too much for not keeping out Petkovic's deflected equaliser and the four Croatian penalties. However, he should still be disappointed at not being able to positively impact the game for his team.

Eder Militao (106') - 7/10

Produced the defensive stability which many would expect from a centre-back playing on the right side of the defence. Kept a clean sheet during his 105-minute appearance.

Marquinhos - 6/10

Unfortunate to have Petkovic's shot deflected off him and past Alisson, as the PSG man attempted to block the effort. To add further misery, he missed the final penalty of the shoot-out - striking the post and putting Croatia through to the semi-final.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Like Marquinhos, was fairly confident and reliable in defence, not allowing the Croats to create anything of serious note, prior to the late equaliser. Was able to get through the fixture without the unfortunate incidents, which his defensive partner had suffered.

Danilo - 6/10

Saw plenty of the ball down the left side, without being too threatening. Difficult to blame him for not being able to prevent Orsic's cut-back to Petkovic for the equaliser, as he looked to protect the fresh winger from taking him on for pace, down the line.

Casemiro - 6/10

Had the job of maintaining a defensive stability to the team, as the only defensive-minded midfielder of the 11. Did not have a huge amount of work to do, as Croatia were rarely able to work their way into Brazil's third of the pitch.

Lucas Paqueta (106') - 6.5/10

A neat one-two with Neymar meant that the West Ham man was able to register an assist to his name. Other than that, he was unable to have a huge creative impact. Had an effort at goal from close range which was well smothered by Livakovic.

Neymar - 7/10

Showed a great bit of composure to take the ball around Livakovic for the opening goal, after a smart bit of movement in behind the Croatian defence. Did not have the impact which he is capable of, throughout the evening and will be left frustrated by not being able to play a part in the penalty shoot-out.

Raphinha (56') - 5.5/10

Was the first player to be substituted, after he was unable to complete a single dribble, key pass or shot at goal, within the first 56 minutes. A quiet performance.

Vinicius Junior - (64') 6/10

Looked slightly more threatening than his fellow winger, but also had an underwhelming shift, on the left side. Did not see much of the ball and should not have too many complaints at his eventual substitution.

Richarlison (84') - 6.5/10

Linked up well with his team-mates on numerous occasions and picked up the ball in varying positions around the Croatian half. An impressive performance.

Substitutes

Antony (56') - 6/10

Was fairly well handled by the opposition, meaning that his impressive footwork was pleasing on the eye, but, crucially, quite ineffective.

Rodrygo (64') - 6/10

Initially, brought a good but of energy into the team, following his introduction. However, was quieter as the game moved towards extra-time and penalties. Had his penalty saved by Livakovic.

Pedro (84') - N/A

Alex Sandro (106') - N/A

Fred (106') - N/A