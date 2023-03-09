Four things we learnt from Arsenal's draw at Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon played out an entertaining draw in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg contest.

William Saliba put Arsenal ahead with a header, but their lead was short-lived as Goncalo Inacio equalised.

Sporting went ahead through Paulinho, but Hidemasa Morita's own goal brought Arsenal level again, and neither team could find a winner in a match that saw plenty of chances created.

(Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Here are some of the main takeaways from this evening's fixture:

Arsenal are the comeback kings

Both teams were determined to secure a victory in their pursuit of a successful season. However, it was the Gunners who proved their resilience and determination, fighting back from a deficit to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

The Gunners' ability to maintain their composure under pressure and execute their game plan in challenging circumstances is a testament to the team's skill and character. With this result, Arsenal keep their trophy hunt on track, as they continue to compete in multiple competitions this season.

Tonight's match was a thrilling showcase of high-level football, and the Gunners' performance was a clear indication that they are a team to be reckoned with this season in the Europa League. Arsenal displayed a strong team spirit and willingness to battle until the final whistle.

Despite trailing, they refused to give up and eventually found the back of the net to salvage a valuable result to take back to the Emirates in the second leg, a common theme for Arsenal in recent weeks.

Jakub Kiwior demonstrated that he could be a future star

One player who particularly stood out was Poland defender, Jakub Kiwior. Making his first appearance for the Gunners since joining from Serie A side Spezia for £17.6m in January, Kiwior demonstrated that he could be a real asset to the team.

From the first whistle, Kiwior looked confident and assured, showcasing his impressive defensive abilities and excellent reading of the game.

He was quick to close down opposition attackers, making a number of crucial interceptions and tackles throughout the match. What was particularly impressive was Kiwior's composure on the ball. He looked comfortable in possession and was not afraid to carry the ball forward, often starting attacks from deep positions. Kiwior's distribution was also excellent, with his accurate passing helping Arsenal to maintain possession and build attacks.

An extremely promising performance from the 22-year-old defender, and one that will no doubt give Arsenal fans plenty of hope for the future. If Kiwior can continue to perform at this level, he could be a key player for the Gunners for many years to come.

Sporting Lisbon are ready to challenge

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Tonight's match showcased the potential of the Portuguese side. Despite facing off against the Premier League's leaders, Sporting Lisbon held their own throughout the game, displaying a level of skill and determination that suggests they could go far in this competition.

The Sporting front line looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with opportunities to score throughout the match.

Tonight's match was a great advertisement for the quality of European football, with both Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon showcasing their skills and competitive spirit. While Arsenal may have been the favourites going into the match, Sporting Lisbon proved that they are a team to be taken seriously, and could well go on to challenge for the Europa League title this season.

Marcus Edwards looks a special talent

In tonight's game, one player stood out among the rest was Marcus Edwards. The 24-year-old English midfielder played with confidence and skill, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level. From his first touch on the ball, Edwards showed why he was transferred to Sporting Lisbon for a reported fee of €7.7 million and looked worth every penny.

Throughout the match, Edwards demonstrated his versatility as an attacking midfielder or winger, using his speed and agility to create scoring opportunities for his team. He worked tirelessly on the pitch, displaying his impressive work rate and ability to maintain possession in tight spaces. Edwards also showcased his technical ability, executing precise passes and delivering dangerous crosses into the box.

Edwards' performance in tonight's match highlighted his potential for success in the big leagues. With his natural talent and dedication to improving his game, it is clear that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Sporting fans have every reason to be excited about this player, and football fans everywhere will want to keep an eye on Marcus Edwards as he continues to develop his skills and make his mark on the sport.