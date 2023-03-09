AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad: Roma take a two-goal advantage to Spain

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 09: Stephan El Shaarawy of AS Roma celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between AS Roma and Real Sociedad at Stadio Olimpico on March 09, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

AS Roma take a two-goal advantage back to Spain after an early Stephen El Shaarawy goal set the tone for the Italian side as i Giallorossi beat Real Sociedad 2-0.

This is the first time these two sides have met in European competition after Roma beat RB Salzburg to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, whereas Real Sociedad had already booked their spot after finishing first in the group stage ahead of Manchester United.

The inaugural UEFA Conference League winners had an early lead when Stephen El Shaarawy tapped home Tammy Abraham’s cross to give the home side the lead against the run of play in the opening 15 minutes.

Roma frustrated the Spanish side with Rui Patricio having little to do in the net. The home side made their dominance pay when Marash Kumbulla thumped home a header to put the Italians in control.

Embed from Getty Images

Both sides will meet again in San Sebastian next Thursday for the second leg of this round of 16 ties as both teams battle for a spot in the last eight.

Story of the Match

Jose Mourinho made four changes to the side that beat Juventus 1-0 at the weekend, with Diego Llorente replacing the suspended Roger Ibanez. The Portuguese manager also opted to change his wide players bringing in Rick Karsdorp and Stephen El Shaarawy for Nicola Zalewski and Leonardo Spinazzola. Mourinho’s final change was up front with the former Chelsea striker starting ahead of Georginio Wijnaldum.

For the Spanish side, Imanol Alguacil makes three alterations to the side that drew with Cadiz in La Liga, with David Silva and Alexander Sorloth preferred to Carlos Fernandez and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Under the lights at the Stadio Olimpico Roma are a tough side to beat and are unbeaten in their last four home games, and have only been beaten twice in their last 33 home games in European competitions.

The away side came into this game in a rough spell of form with only two points from their last three games, one win in their last six league games, and only one goal scored in the last 270 minutes of football. But they controlled the opening ten minutes of the game with 60% possession in the early moments. However, it was the Italian side that took an early lead and drew first blood in the tie.

Embed from Getty Images

Abraham turned Igor Zubeldia too easily and squared across to El Shaarawy who leapt and poked into an empty net, as two of the players reintroduced into the starting lineup combined to score Roma’s first goal. That was the first goal the Spanish side have conceded away from home in the Europa League this year.

Takefusa Kubo could have had the equaliser as he wriggled away from Lorenzo Pellegrini before trying to squeeze one past the onrushing Rui Patricio, but the 21-year-old hit the foot of the post from an acute angle.

Chris Smalling was the most relieved man in Rome as he watched his wild sliced clearance whistle past the left post, in what would have been an embarrassing moment for the England international.

The only other notable attacking opportunity of the half was a half-chance as Paulo Dybala's curled effort was poked over by Pellegrini.

The Italian winger's goal was the difference at half-time in a cagey first quarter in this tie.

The second half started in the same fashion as the first with both sides struggling to find top gear and impose themselves on the game.

Diego Rico almost whipped a delicious volley into the bottom left corner from range. The Spanish left-back cuts across the ball but it just bent away from the goal and Patricio scampered across his line to palm behind.

The Spanish international Oyarzabal was introduced in the 67th minute with the winger struggling for games this season after recovering from an ACL injury.

Gianluca Mancini picked out substitute Andrea Belotti with a superb long ball from his corner flag. The Italian bore down on goal and rifled a shot of the woodwork.

La Real continued to dominate possession of the ball but struggled to break down the resolute Roman defence, with the away side failing to create any big chances and only mustering up 0.3xg after 70 minutes.

Embed from Getty Images

The away side had their big chance in the final ten minutes when a delicate ball over the top from Brais Mendez was snatched at by Mikel Merino who fired wide. Oyarzabal was frustrated as he was square for a tap-in if the midfielder had spotted him.

They may rue that missed chance, with Roma doubling their advantage when Dybala picked out substitute Marash Kumbulla at the back post from a corner, and the Albanian thumps his header home.

Player of the Match

Nemanja Matic (AS Roma)

The former Chelsea and Manchester United man never seems to get old and was a midfield general tonight.

Embed from Getty Images

The 34-year-old controlled the tempo of the game, and after his side took the lead he was determined to make sure Roma kept a clean sheet. The Serbian won the battle between him and the tricky David Silva.