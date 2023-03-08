Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal: UEFA Europa League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will travel to Portugal to play the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie tomorrow.

The Gunners will face a Sporting Lisbon team who dropped out of the Champions League after finishing third in a group containing North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Sporting won their play-off tie 5-1 on aggregate against Danish side FC Midtjylland.

The Verde e brancos are currently fourth in the Primeira Liga, 15 points behind leaders and bitter rivals Benfica. They were knocked out of the Portuguese cup in October, having lost the League Cup final to Porto at the end of January. This tournament remains the only hope of silverware this season.

Conversely, Arsenal currently have a five point lead at the top of the Premier League and also finished first in a Europa League group containing PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners have never won a major European trophy, so fans and players alike will be keen to go far in the competition.

However, as the games start to come thick and fast, one might wonder whether Arteta will begin to prioritise trying to win a first league title since 2004. If so, expect to see changes to starting eleven as Arteta looks to rest key players.

Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting's main absentee is Manuel Ugarte, who is suspended. The midfielder has played every European game this season and has 35 appearances overall.

However, there are no new injury concerns for the Portuguese, while former Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin could start against his former side.

Arsenal

The Gunners have been boosted by the return of Gabriel Jesus to training on Wednesday morning. The striker has been a key part of their season despite being injured since the World Cup, but this game may come too soon for the Brazilian.

Arteta does seem to have some injury worries though. January signing Leandro Trossard was absent from training, as were Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah, who has proved an able deputy to Jesus.

The Spaniard may be forced to play without a recognised striker, but several changes are to be expected with four games over the next eleven days.

Predicted lineups

Sporting Lisbon: Adan; Inacio, Coates, St. Juste; Esgaio, Tanlongo, Morita, Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Goncalves

Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, White, Kiwior; Jorginho, Vieira, Xhaka; Nelson, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe

Key Players

Sporting - Pedro Goncalves

With 16 goals and 8 assists this season, Portuguese left winger Goncalves will likely hold the key to helping unlock what may be a makeshift Arsenal defence.

The 24-year-old has two caps for the national team and joined in 2020 from Portuguese side Famalicao. He had began his professional career with Wolves. He scored two goals in the 4-0 win in the second leg of the play-off round.

Arsenal - Gabriel Martinelli

Considering the injuries up front, Martinelli may be the most sensible choice for Arteta at striker. With 11 goals and three assists this season, the Brazilian has been in excellent form in recent weeks, scoring in four of his last five games.

He is hitting form at the right time, and Arteta will no doubt continue to rely on him and Bukayo Saka, whether or not Jesus returns in time for the second leg.

The 21-year-old will be eager to add to his trophy haul - having won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020 - and will be looking to keep his place in the national team.

Martinelli celebrates after scoring the second goal against Everton (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The first leg of this tie will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, where the national team often play their games.

What time is kickoff?

The match will get underway at 17:45 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game is live on BT Sport 2, where coverage starts at 17:00.