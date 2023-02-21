Inter Milan vs Porto: UEFA Champions League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: FC Internazionale celebrates the 3-1 victory in front of fans following the final whistle of the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 18, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The bright lights of the Champions League will shine on San Siro for the second week running on Wednesday night, as Inter Milan host Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Simone Inzaghi's men finished second in Group C to set up a tie with the Portuguese champions, who took advantage of their adversaries' slip-ups to finish first in Group B.

Inter secured their place in the knockouts for the second competition running, however last year's path to glory ended at this stage due to defeat from Liverpool, where they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate.

Domestically, Inter have had a decent start to Seria A as they currently lie in second place, but still remain quite the distance from top spot.

They have attempted to quell the Napoli juggernaut, but the Nerazzurri's attempts have proven futile so far and the league leaders remain 15 points clear at the top.

However, Internazionale have managed to secure some silverware already this season, something Napoli have failed to do.

The once sleeping giants have finally arose in recent years, winning the Seria A in the 2021-2022 campaign, a title which voided them for over a decade, as well as the Supercoppa Italiana in 2021.

Most recently, the Italians triumphed in the Suppercoppa Italiana again after conquering fierce rivals, AC Milan, 3-0.

They have also secured a spot in the last four of the Coppa Italia, where they have been drawn against Juventus for next month.

Sergio Conceicao's side were up against it after losing both of their opening games too - including that 4-0 humiliation at home to Brugge - but they proceeded to win each of their next four continental contests to progress as group winners ahead of the Belgian surprise package.

Domestically, the reigning Primeira Liga champions have been nothing short of faultless over the past several weeks - winning each of their last 10 games in all competitions - but they are incredibly still playing catch-up in the title race to Benfica, who sit two points clear at the top with a game in hand.

However, Porto only just sit in second place as Braga follow very closely, it is just the two points that separate them.

Just like tomorrow night's opposition, Sérgio Conceição's men have also added to their trophy cabinet as they defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-0 in the Taca de Liga final.

Team News

Inter Milan

Nearly blessed with a full complement of players, Inter coach Inzaghi should only be without thigh victim Joaquin Correa for the visit of Porto, but the Nerazzurri boss is facing quite the attacking quandary either way. His full strength side means he has a variety of options to deploy on the opposition, potentially making Inter the favourites for this close affair.

A well-rested Martinez can expect to return to the two-man strikeforce in Inzaghi's 3-5-2 formation, and a reinvigorated Lukaku may just edge out an in form Edin Dzeko, despite the latter's three goals and assist in the group stage.

The trio of Hakan Calhanoglu, Milan Skriniar and goalkeeper Andre Onana were all given a well deserved rest at the weekend, and should be integrated back into the starting 11 tomorrow night. Unfortunately for them, it is likely both ex Manchester United men Matteo Darmian and Mkhitaryan will both be forced back onto the bench.

Porto

In contrast, Porto manager Conceicao is working around a mini injury crisis for the trip to Italy, with all of Evanilson, Fabio Cardoso, Gabriel Veron, Francisco Meixedo, and Otavio all expected to miss out.

Mateus Uribe and Galeno will need assessing but are also likely to make the absentee list, and to make matters worse, Saturday's match-winner Martinez went down in the final few moments and had to be replaced.

It is likely that the pair of Pepe's, both the 39 year old veteran defender and 25 year old attacker, will both be deployed as part of the starting 11 tomorrow. The experienced centre half has played 13 times already this season, so there should be no question about his fitness, despite his age.

Winger Fernando Andrade has not been registered for the Champions League, therefore ruling him out of the fixture.

The visitors will have doubts about their weakened side, which Sergio Conceicao hasn't hidden as he hasn't sugarcoated the difficulty of the game for his side.

Likely Lineups

Inter Milan

Onana; Skriniar, Bastoni, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Lukaku, Martinez

Porto

Costa; Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Sanusi; Franco, Eustaquio, Grujic, Pepe; Taremi, Namaso

Key Players

Inter Milan - Lautaro Martinez

With the return of Romelu Lukaku, many saw him as being a replacement for Martinez - but the Argentinian hasn't hidden away from the competition but has in fact rose to it.

Truth be told, the arrival of Lukaku has actually helped develop a dangerous strike partnership between the two players, who are both clearly Inzaghi's preferred choice up top.

Martinez had his fair share of critics after a poor World Cup, but once again he rose above this and simply got on with it.

The 25 year old is currently held at second in the Seria A goalscoring leaderboard with 13 goals to his name. Only Victor Osimhen sits ahead of him on 18 goals.

Martinez has also managed to snatch three assists along the way.

Porto - Mehdi Taremi

This was the obvious option.

Taremi is both Porto's top goalscorer and top playmaker on 11 goals and five assists. These stats put him fifth in the goalscoring table, and joint fourth for playmaking. However two goals in his next domestic game and he could see himself king of the table.

The Iranian striker joined the Portuguese side in 2020 and he has been sensational ever since.

The 30 year old has had a better start to both his previous seasons, and has been unable to find the net in his last three appearances despite his sides successes.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

It is a three hour flight for Porto as they make the trip to Milan where Inter play hosts at the San Siro.

What time is kick-off?

It is the typical Champions League kick off time as the sides will get underway at 8:00 PM GMT.

How can I watch?

For those watching from the UK, you can catch the game on BT Sport 1 as coverage starts at 7:00 PM GMT.