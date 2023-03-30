Köln vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

Struggling Köln host fellow strugglers Gladbach this weekend as the Billy Goats try to steer themselves away from the drop zone.

Steffen Baumgart’s side has only won once in their last nine and with no wins in the last five, they have been dragged into the Bundesliga relegation battle.

The Billy Goats sit in 13th position, six points ahead of Hertha Berlin in the relegation play-off space, but with their woeful form of late many fans are starting to look over their shoulders.

In midweek. form and morale at the club weren’t aided when FIFA gave the Rhineland side a transfer ban for the next two transfer windows after the transfer of Jaka Cuber to the club last year.

The then 16-year-old supposedly terminated his contract at Olimpija Ljubljana due to pressure from Köln.

This meant Olimpija Ljubljana missed out on a transfer fee for the youngster.

Daniel Farke’s Borussia Mönchengladbach side is also in bad form with just that one win against Bayern Munich in their last seven outings.

The Foals sit in 10th spot with 31 points with no real threat of relegation or hope of troubling the European spots.

The former Norwich City boss will be hoping a lively Rhine Derby can reignite his side and provide a much-needed boost to finish the season strongly.

Team News

Köln

The Billy Goats continue to miss firepower with Jan Theilmann, Mark Uth, Florian Dietz and Sebastien Andersson still out with injuries.

This means the goal-scoring threat will fall once again on former Hertha Berlin man, Davie Selke.

Baumgart may also be without centre-back, Luca Kilian who will be subject to a late fitness test.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Farke in the opposite dugout doesn’t have anywhere near the same injury/absentee worries with Julian Weigl being the main miss with an ankle injury.

Weigl is a considerable miss for the Foals as he excelled in the middle of the park before his injury.

The only other absentee for Gladbach is Tony Jantschke who is missing with a meniscus injury.

Likely Lineups

Köln

Schwäbe, Schmitz, Hübers, Chabot, Hector, Skhiri, Martel, Maina, Kainz, Ljubicic, Selke

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Omlin, Scally, Ikatura, Elvedi, Netz, Koné, Neuhaus, Kramer, Stindl, Hofmann, Thuram

Key Players

Embed from Getty Images

Köln: Davie Selke

As aforementioned injury list puts added responsibility on the shoulders of Davie Selke.

The now 28-year-old was a former Germany under-21 international and when he signed for RB Leipzig back in 2015 he was touted for big things.

This hasn’t materialised as the striker has over the following eight years flattered to deceive but still a decent Bundesliga forward.

At 28 years old the 6 ft 5 in striker needs to take on the responsibility of firing the Billy Goats away from danger and with just one goal all season he needs to pick up form soon.

Embed from Getty Images

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann

Jonas Hofmann is one of the most underrated players of his generation in Germany and has never got the credit he is due.

The midfielder has scored and assisted eight goals this season, meaning he has the most goal involvements in the team.

He broke into the German squad in his later years and seems to be getting better with age.

If the Foals are to finish this season with a bit of dignity and perform in this week’s Rhine Derby it will be largely down to 30-year-old Hofmann.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This matchday 26 game is being played at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Embed from Getty Images

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this Sunday’s match is scheduled to be at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will be available for viewers in the UK on Sky Sports Mix and for US viewers on ESPN+.