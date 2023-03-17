Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

Bayer Leverkusen host table toppers Bayern Munich in this weekend’s standout fixture.

Xabi Alonso’s side are looking to continue their unbeaten run, which extends back to February 23.

After qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League midweek with a 2-0 victory over Ferencvaros the Die Werkself will be looking to move into the European spots in the Bundesliga.

Embed from Getty Images

The hosts currently sit in 9th place, five points off Eintracht Frankfurt in 6th place.

The rekordmeister come into this weekend’s game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions.

After being drawn against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final draw the current champions turn their attention back to the Bundesliga.

They currently sit two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race meaning they can’t afford a slip up this Sunday.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

The home side are still without Chilian International Charles Aranguiz and Andrey Lunev who continue to be side lined.

Die Werkself go into the match with a few doubts in the attacking area.

Nadiem Amiri, Karim Bellarabi and Patrick Schick could all miss the match with injuries but this is unknown for sure.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich also have long-term absentees in Manuel Neuer (leg) and Lucas Hernandez (knee).

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss this weekend’s clash with the back injury that ruled him out of last weekend’s 5-3 win in the Bavarian Derby.

Embed from Getty Images

Likely Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Frimpong, Andrich, Palacios, Bakker, Wirtz, Diaby, Adli

Bayern Munich

Sommer, Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Cancelo, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies, Musiala, Mane, Gnabry

Key Players

Embed from Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen: Moussa Diaby

In Patrick Schick’s absence Moussa Diaby has really came to the fore for Leverkusen.

The Frenchman scored one and set up the other in Die Werkself’s 2-0 win over Ferencvaros midweek.

He has scored eight goals and provided four assists this season making him the club’s top contributor.

There is a reason he is being courted by some of Europe’s elite and if it wasn’t for recent injuries he would probably be in double figures for the season in terms of goals.

Embed from Getty Images

Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala

The 20-year-old has been a revelation under Julian Nagelsmann this season with a whopping 11 goals and eight assists to his name.

The youngster has such maturity for his age and already has played in a number of roles in this top of the table side.

Die Werkself will need to keep close tabs on the German International this weekend if they are to come out with a positive result.

He is Bayern’s main creator and with the pace of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry in the side he will cause the hosts a range of problems.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Sunday’s fixture is being played at the BayArena.

Embed from Getty Images

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this round 25 match is scheduled to be at 18:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will be available for UK viewers on Sky Sports Football and US viewers can watch the game on ESPN+.