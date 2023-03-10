RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

RB Leipzig will look to respond to their defeat against title-chasing Borussia Dortmund last time out, as they face Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Die Roten Bullen couldn't turn over a two-goal deficit from the first half at the Signal Iduna Park, as Marco Rose fell to defeat against his former side.

It means Leipzig sit in 4th place and are now seven points off top spot. Whilst the title is still within reach, Rose will be making sure that his side at least retain a Champions League spot.

The visitors played out a stalemate with SC Freiburg last time out, meaning they have won just twice since the return of the Bundesliga from the World Cup break.

However, one of those wins was an impressive performance against Bayern Munich, where Gladbach overcame the league leaders in a 3-2 victory for Daniel Farke's side.

Die Fohlen came out on top in the reverse fixture between the two sides. Jonas Hofmann bagged a brace on Gladbach's way to a 3-0 victory at BORUSSIA-PARK. Ramy Bensebaini also got on the scoresheet in that game back in September.

Gladbach have never won in their six visits to Borussia-Park, meaning they'll have to break a losing run if they are to claim all three points tomorrow.

Team News

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Ramy Bensebaini will be out of tomorrow's game after receiving a red card last time out against Freiburg, which Mönchengladbach decided not to appeal.

Tony Jantschke, Julian Weigl, and Jan Olschowsky have all not been involved since the Bayern Munich game in mid-February and are likely to miss tomorrow's clash.

Jonas Omlin is also likely to remain on the sidelines, having come off in the first half during Gladbach's 4-0 loss to Mainz near the end of last month.

RB Leipzig

Leipzig boss Rose will have Tuesday's Champions League tie with Manchester City on his mind ahead of his team selection, with a few players potentially being rested.

Rose will be without key midfielder Xaver Schlager, with the Austria international picking up a ligament injury during the week.

Christopher Nkunku could also be a doubt with hamstring problems, whilst Abdou Diallo remains on the sidelines.

Dani Olmo is close to making a return but may not be risked by Rose tomorrow afternoon.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sippel; Scally, Itakura, Elvedi, Netz; Kramer, Kone; Hofmann, Stindl, Plea; Thuram (4-2-3-1)

RB Leipzig

Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Simakan, Raum; Forsberg, Kampl, Haidara, Szoboszlai; Werner, Poulsen (4-4-2)

Key Players

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Marcus Thuram

Gladbach have gone two games without scoring a goal, after drawing 0-0 with Freiburg last time out, which followed a 4-0 loss to Mainz.

If Farke's side are to start scoring goals again, Frenchman Marcus Thuram will play a big part in that happening.

Marcus Thuram is Gladbach's top scorer this season with 11 goals in the Bundesliga (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

With 11 goals to his name this season in the Bundesliga, he is Gladbach's top scorer. He scored what would turn out to be the winning goal in their 3-2 win over Bayern Munich a few weeks ago.

RB Leipzig - Emil Forsberg

One man that has made a difference for Leipzig in their last few Bundesliga game is Emil Forsberg.

The Swede has scored in all of Leipzig's last three Bundesliga games whilst also getting an assist against Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-1 victory two weeks ago.

Forsberg has scored in three consecutive Bundesliga games (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

He's on eight goal contributions this season in the Bundesliga for Die Roten Bullen and he'll hope to add to that against Gladbach tomorrow afternoon.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Bundesliga clash will be held at the Red Bull Arena, the home of RB Leipzig.

What time is kickoff?

Kick-off is at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will not be available to UK viewers, however you can keep up to date with all the Bundesliga action on VAVEL UK.