Schalke vs Stuttgart: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Schalke come into Saturday's game with Stuttgart off the back of an intriguing run of results.

Thomas Reis' side have drawn their last four matches 0-0 so from a neutral's point of view, hopefully that changes this weekend.

As the results imply, defensively they have looked considerably more solid in recent weeks. The re-introduction of Ralf Fährmann in goal has provided a calmness to the rest of the backline.

While, the four in front of him have been ever present. Veterans, Cedric Brunner and Maya Yoshida make up the right side of the defence while new signings, Moritz Jenz and Jere Uronen have slotted in seamlessly to their left.

Saturday's opponents, Stuttgart picked up three valuable points in their last outing against Köln. Previously to that victory, Die Schwaben had struggled since the appointment of Bruno Labbadia.

The 56-year-old who has gained a reputation in Germany for being a survival expert, wasn't exactly living up to that in his second stint in Stuttgart.

However, last week's comfortable 3-0 win over Steffen Baumgart's Köln should give them more confidence going into Saturday's relegation six-pointer. A victory for either side would be extremely treasured, heading in to the final part of the campaign.

Team News

Schalke - One of Schalke's mainstay defenders is likely to miss the upcoming affair. Right-back Cedric Brunner broke his nose against Union Berlin and is seemingly unavailable.

Other absentees include : Sepp van den Berg, Danny Latza, Sebastian Polter and Tim Skarke.

Stuttgart - The visitors are going to be without Serhou Guirassy and Pascal Stenzel. While, Nikolas Nartey and Tiago Tomas are doubtful.

Likely lineups

Schalke - Fährmann; Aydin, Yoshida, Jenz, Kronen; Kozuki, Krauß, Král, Balanta, Bülter; Frey

Stuttgart - Bredlow; Anton, Mavropanos, Zagadou, Sosa; Karazor, Endo; Dias, Haraguchi, Führich; Silas

Key players

Schalke - Michael Frey

Thomas Reis tends to alternate between both of his target men, Michael Frey, who arrived in January and 34-year-old, Simon Terodde.

Neither have offered a consistent goal-scoring threat but make up for it with presence that they possess.

This contrasts from stints Frey has had at some of the other clubs he has played for. The Swiss striker had enjoyed his previous two seasons in the Belgian Pro League. Scoring 38 goals across that period for both S.K. Beveren and Royal Antwerp.

Stuttgart - Borna Sosa

The Croatian left-back has caught the eye for a number of years now due to his impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

Sosa possesses a wand of left foot and utilises the ability when it comes to crossing and taking free-kicks. The latter he showcased last weekend with a wonderful effort for Stuttgart's second goal.

Against Schalke, he is likely to be key to breaking down their stern defence.

Can he be the player to stop Die Knappen keeping a fifth clean sheet in a row ?

Match details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen

What time is kick-off ?

The game kicks-off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch ?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football.

You can also follow all the news and views right here with VAVEL.