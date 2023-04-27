Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

Twenty years ago, Union Berlin welcomed Bayer Leverkusen to Köpenick for the very first time.

Union were about to be relegated from 2. Bundesliga to Regionalliga with the likes of VfL Osnabrück and Jahn Regensburg. Don’t worry, I haven’t heard of them either.

Then came along Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the DFB Pokal.

It was a mismatch.

Leverkusen were runners-up in Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the Champions League only a year prior and would finish the season third in Bundesliga, qualifying again for the Champions League.

In front of a half-empty Stadion An Der Alten Försterei, Leverkusen ran out comfortable 5-0 winners thanks to two goals from Dimitar Berbatov. It was chastening for the locals but no more than a reality check.

The two sides wouldn’t meet again in Berlin until 2020, this time as equals in Bundesliga. It was another defeat for Union but Leverkusen needed an added-time winner to secure the three points.

It took one more year for Union to win their first (and only) match against Leverkusen and Eisern are still waiting for to finish above them in the league.

But now, separated by eight points and three places, Union are on the brink.

Victory on Saturday would leave Union eleven points clear of Leverkusen with twelve points left to play for.

However, Leverkusen are on an impressive run of eight league games undefeated and 13 across all competitions, stretching back to Mainz in mid-February. They have also qualified for the Europa League semi-final after defeating Union’s European foes, Union Saint-Gilloise.

Xabi Alonso’s side seems unstoppable.

They have lost just seven times since his arrival in October of last year and currently sit sixth, in the final European qualification spot.

Union will be up against it but remain one of only two sides still with an unbeaten home record in Bundesliga this season.

Victory last week away to Monchengladbach also boosted their hopes of finishing a memorable season in the Champions League places, just five points off Dortmund at the top and four points clear of RB Leipzig in fifth.

Team News

Union Berlin

Head Coach, Urs Fischer is without striker, Kevin Behrens after he picked up a one-match ban with five yellow cards.

Behrens joins long-term absentee, Hungarian midfielder Andras Schafer on the sidelines, having not featured since January due to a foot injury.

That leaves forward, Sven Michel accompanying Sheraldo Becker up front in what will be a largely unchanged starting line-up for Union.

Bayer Leverkusen

Alonso is still without long-term absentees Andrey Lunev and Patrick Schick.

However, Leverkusen could welcome back England’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has not featured since a cameo against Schalke at the beginning of the month.

The Chelsea loanee has struggled for game time this season, completing 90 minutes just once in a friendly but the Wandsworth-born winger will be hoping for his first league goal if he gets the chance this weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Union: Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Juranovic, Laidouni, Khedira (c), Haberer, Roussillon; Becker, Michel

Out: Behrens (suspended)

Doubtful: Schäfer (foot)

Leverkusen: Hradecky ©; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Andrich, Palacios, Hincapie; Diaby, Wirtz; Hlozek

Out: Amiri (suspended), Lunev (back), Schick (groin)

Key Players

Whilst Union’s defence has rightly been picking up the plaudits for their defensive efforts, conceding the league’s fewest goals, Becker’s contribution has been vital to Union’s sustained qualification push.

In a hostile atmosphere where Union were struggling to find their clinical touch away to Gladbach, a sublime volley from Becker sealed the three points.

It was a masterpiece of timing, balance, and precision but it was just his second goal in 2023.

Union has been overly reliant on Kevin Behrens for goals but with Behrens suspended, it is time for Becker to shine.

Leverkusen – Adam Hložek

With two goals and an assist in his last two appearances, the Czech forward has transformed from bench warmer to the first name on the team sheet (figuratively speaking).

With just 24 appearances and five goals to his name, Hložek has struggled for game time but take his chances in recent weeks.

Against the best defence in the league, Hložek will have to be at his best if Leverkusen are to break down the iron wall of Union.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the home base of Union, Stadion An den Altern Forsterei in Berlin

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The game will be unavailable in the UK.

However, you can follow all the latest news and views of what is happening around Germany right here on VAVEL UK as Bundesliga reaches its conclusion.