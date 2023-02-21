Are we finally set for a Bundesliga title race?

Bayern Munich have won the last 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles, however challengers have finally emerged to threaten their place at the summit of German football.

Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin are hot on the heels of the Bavarians, with all three teams sat on 43 points, with 13 matches remaining in the top-flight.

It is the first time that three teams have been tied at the top at this stage of the season since the introduction of three points being awarded for a win in the 1995/96 season.

The top three are not alone.

Freiburg, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are close behind, with 40, 39 and 38 points respectively.

VAVEL spoke to Sky Sports Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard about why the competition is so open this season.

Bayern blow the title race wide open

A 3-2 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend was the ninth time that the champions have dropped points so far this season.

They had won ten in a row going into the World Cup break, but a poor run of form after the tournament has given their title rivals hope.

"The break has taken a toll and other sides have just managed to get their act together. Leipzig, Dortmund and Union have all found consistency that they hadn't before," Hatchard said.

The loss of Sadio Mane to injury before the tournament in Qatar has been a huge blow for Julian Nagelsman.

However, Hatchard believes that Bayern should not be struggling as much without the former Liverpool man due to their other attacking options.

"It is difficult to say how much of a loss he has been. Obviously you are always going to miss a player of that quality, but they still have by far the best attack in the division."

Sadio Mane in action for Bayern Munich (Photo: Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via GETTY Images)

A fairytale Union?

Promoted to the top-flight for the first time in their history in 2019, Union Berlin have gone from strength to strength.

They finished in a respectable 11th place in their first season in the league, then secured a Europa Conference League place with a seventh-place finish in the 2020/21 season.

The highlight to date, however, was a fifth-place finish last season, which gave them a Europa League berth for the first time.

The partnership with manager Urs Fischer has been a fairytale union for the club, since his appointment in June 2018.

Hatchard credits the manager for the unbelievable progress that the Berlin club have made since their promotion from the second-tier.

"They have improved every season under Fischer in terms of league placing and points tally. He has a counter-attacking system that works , and Sheraldo Becker has been one of the league's outstanding forwards."

Sheraldo Becker in action for Union Berlin (Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via GETTY Images)

They face Bayern this weekend and if they manage to win that contest, they will start to dream of ending the Bavarian's dominance and securing a maiden Bundesliga crown.

A perfect storm for Dortmund?

Union could have been standalone leaders at the top after Bayern's loss but only managed a 0-0 draw against Schalke 04, which meant that Dortmund were joint leaders after their 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

After a 2-2 draw with the Bavarians in October, BVB lost three of their next six but have made a perfect start to the new year with victories over Augsburg, Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Werder Bremen and Hertha.

Hatchard cites the form of three players and an emotional return that has lifted the whole squad as the reasons for the Black and Yellows' charge to the summit.

"Sebastien Haller’s return has been a massive emotional lift. Jude Bellingham and Julian Brandt have been outstanding in midfield, and Gregor Kobel has performed strongly in goal."

Sebastian Haller returns to football after being diagnosed with cancer (Photo: Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via GETTY Images)

Edin Terzic will need those players to continue in their red-hot form and hope others can step up to the plate when needed so that his side can finally overcome their title drought.

The rest of the pack

After a sixth-place finish last season, Freiburg are continuing their form this season. They climbed to fourth with a 2-0 win over VfL Bochum and could pose some issues for the sides above them.

They have only lost five games this season - three of those coming to Bayern and Dortmund and have the joint-most points on home turf (23 - only matched by Union and Leipzig).

However, Hatchard does not expect them to challenge for the title.

"I think Freiburg's involvement in European competition will see their squad stretched, and I don't expect them to last the pace."

Leipzig are currently fifth under Marco Rose, after a stunning turnaround from Domenico Tedesco's torrid reign in the dugout.

Marco Rose managing RB Leipzig against Wolfsburg (Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via GETTY Images)

The former Dortmund and Monchengladbach manager oversaw a 12 match unbeaten streak (17 in all competitions) until a 2-1 defeat to Union in matchweek 20.

They bounced back with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg last time out, with Christopher Nkunku marking his return from injury with an assist.

Hatchard was less dismissive of Die Roten Bullen's chances.

"Leipzig did well to change coaches when they did, and Marco Rose has found a way of getting the best out of a talented squad. They have a weakness in the goalkeeping department, but the depth of talent in midfield and attack is impressive."

The final team that are in contention are Frankfurt, who face Leipzig next.

Their star man Randal Kolo Muani announced himself to the masses during the World Cup in Qatar, and has ten goals and ten assists for The Eagles so far this season.

Randal Kolo Muani scores during the match with Werder Bremen (Photo: Fantasista/GETTY Images)

Hatchard thinks that as long as he is fit and firing, Frankfurt will have an outside chance at a first title since 1959.

"Frankfurt have the firepower to stay involved as long as Kolo Muani stays fit, but I think ultimately it will be a three-way fight between Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig."

Whatever happens, Bundesliga is experiencing it's most exciting title-race in recent memory and long may it continue.

VAVEL will provide all the news, views, and previews as they happen.