Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

A single point separates Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga ahead of their clash at Weserstadion.

Leverkusen sit in ninth place and Bremen occupy eleventh position whilst both sides have just two wins in their last five Bundesliga matches.

Werder Bremen's Jens Stage and Anthony Jung celebrate against Augsburg (Photo by Carsten Harz/Getty Images)

Ole Werner's side lost 2-1 against Augsburg in their previous Bundesliga match, a fifth loss in their last six away games.

The River Islanders will need a better result this time round, hoping to return to winning ways when they host Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen enjoyed European success on Thursday night as they beat Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC in their Europa League last-16 first leg tie.

But in Bundesliga, Xavi Alonso's men are eight points off a European position and will need a sharp improvement in form if they are to match last season's third place finish.

However, Leverkusen are showing progress.

Since joining as manager, Xavi Alonso's side have collected 26 points in 15 Bundesliga games, compared to only five points in their first eight games under predecessor Gerardo Seoane.

Team news:

Aranguiz controls the ball against FC Porto (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen are without key midfielder Charles Aranguiz who misses the tie due to a calf injury.

Amine Adli, Piero Hincapié and Jonathan Tah all return to the squad after suspension.

Mitchel Bakker returns to the squad after missing last weekend's clash against Hertha Berlin as he was sanctioned by the club for turning up late.

Werder Bremen

Mitchell Weiser may return to face his former club this weekend, the former Leverkusen full back is set to return to the Werder Bremen starting XI this weekend following a previous ankle injury.

The 28-year-old's potential return to the side will boost the fans confidence as the full back is Werder Bremen's top provider with seven assists this season.

Bremen have been unfortunate in the run up to this tie as six players are not available, four of which due to illness:

Agu (patella tendon), Dos Santos Haesler (illness), Marco Friedl (illness), Groß (illness), Mbom (calf), Schmid (illness).

The absence of club captain Marco Friedl will be a heavy blow.

Likely Lineups:

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka, Pieper, Stark, Viljkovic, Weiser, Bittencourt, Gruev, Stage, Jung, Füllkrug, Ducksch (3-5-2).

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Frimpong, Andrich, Palacios, Bakker, Wirtz, Diaby, Azmoun (4-3-3).

Key players:

Fullkrug against Stuttgart (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Werder Bremen: Niclas Füllkrug

Niclas Füllkrug has been at Werder Bremen since 2019, the forward has been an integral part to their success this season.

Whilst only one yellow card away from suspension, the German international will be aiming to get back amongst the goals having only scored once in his last five league games.

The 30-year-old has picked up 14 goals and three assists this Bundesliga campaign, making him the top goal-scorer in the league.

Leverkusen will be wary of the forward as he tries to secure three points for his side.

Frimpong in action on Thursday in the Europa League (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen: Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has been at Leverkusen since 2021, the electrifying full-back has shown his quality throughout the season has quickly became a fan favourite.

The Dutch international settled into life in Germany with ease, playing 34 games in his debut season.

The 22-year-old has picked up six goals and five assists from defence, making him the second top goal-scorer in the squad.

With 23 goal involvements this season, Moussa Diaby and Frimpong are the most dangerous right wing connection in the Bundesliga.

The young full-back will have a massive part to play this Sunday with his incredible pace and trickery on display

Match details:

Where will the match be played?

The match is being played at the Weserstadion.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off for this game-week 24 fixture is 16:30 GMT.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on ESPN+, you can also keep up to date on all the Bundesliga action this weekend here on VAVEL UK.