Vicky Jepson insists that Spurs need to 'earn' points to survive in WSL

Aston Villa travel to Brisbane Road on Sunday to take on Spurs who fight for survival in the top flight.

Spurs have struggled this season, with one win in the past eight games which came against bottom-of-the-table Leicester.

The teams last meeting came at the start of the year, while Rehanne Skinner was in charge, which saw a 2-1 win to Carla Ward's side courtesy of goals from Kenza Dali and Rachel Daly.

Vicky Jepson previewed the game to the media on Thursday afternoon.

Looking at the Opponent

Carla Ward's squad are flying high this season, losing only one of their past eight games which came against title contenders, Chelsea. They now sit at fifth in the table, slightly behind Manchester City.

Vicky explained how she has analysed their team and what they need to do to get past them and search for a win.

"The key is to compete with them. We are well aware of the quality recruitment that Carla Ward has done at Villa which has put them in such a good place this season. They score a lot of goals but they also concede too so they're not a team that we can't create and score against."

Rachel Daly of Aston Villa celebrating a goal during the FA Women's Super League match against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14, 2023. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

"One of the third highest in the league for counterattacking shots; so we know that transitionally we're going to have to nullify the transitions that they have. We are really looking forward to it and are in a great place as a group. We are at home so what more can you ask for."

Previous Result

Spurs last result came against Everton, which was a harsh ending for the Lilywhites who conceded in injury time to an Aggie Beever-Jones winner.

There have been three weeks since this game, due to the international window ahead of the summer World Cup. Jepson spoke on her slight disappointment at the timing of the break, but what the team have been able to work on during their time off.

"Honestly, I would have rather played straight away because I thought we had great form in that game. Obviously it is always a blow when you concede in extra time and the way that we did but there are definitely lots of positives to take from that and the way that we controlled the game at high spells."

Eveliina Summannen celebrates scoring during the FA Women's Super League match against Everton on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"It gave us an opportunity to build on the things we need to get better at. Obviously we had an international window so it was time to do individual work with some players. We had a friendly at the weekend which was good. It gave everybody an opportunity to have minutes who haven't had minutes in a while for the group so it helps them to feel more involved and a part of the process."

After the gutting result, Vicky spoke on the morale of the team. She explained that she was glad the team had a positive mindset and could take lots of learning points from the loss.

"They were more gutted about the Arsenal result than Everton, simply because our Arsenal performance wasn't good enough. Obviously it's hard to concede a goal like we did and not come away with points but when you've actually performed well you can take positives from the process. We've got to build on those positives and make sure we nullify the problems that occurred in that game and not managing the game to the final whistle which was a problem in the Everton game."

"When we came together at the training ground, I wasn't sure how we'd respond to the defeat because it was heartbreaking but after having the day off and regrouping on the Tuesday, the result from the group was really positive that we did okay. We competed, we battled, we created opportunities."

Competitors at the Bottom of the Table

Surrounding teams, Brighton and Leicester, gained wins in their recent games, resulting in the bottom of the table becoming even tighter. Spurs see themselves only two points off of bottom-of-the-table Leicester, with the bottom four teams all within two points.

Vicky described how her team will head into these last set of fixtures and their strong mentality.

"We can't rely on other people to do our jobs for us. We know we can't be complacent in our last five games but confidence is high. We had a great friendly at the weekend. Everybody was a part of that and I believe that we are in a good place physically and mentally to execute what we need to execute over these next five games to accumulate the points we need to stay in the WSL. It's not going to be easy. There's no team that we come against that will gift us the points, we need to earn them."

Absentees

Vicky explained that Tottenham defender, Ria Percival, has returned to training following an ACL injury gained in an international friendly last year.

Ria Percival during the Tottenham Hotspur Women training session on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"This is good news so of course I want to share it. Ria Percival is back on the grass in full-time training. On Saturday she will be in her first 11v11 practise in our match-day minus-1 which is fantastic for her, having a year out the game. She's looking sharp as ever and has worked tirelessly hard to get where she is. We're hoping come Brighton she'll be in the squad provided things go well and we'll see whether she gets minutes. If things go as planned she will definitely be on the bench."

Ellie Brazil is another player who suffered an ACL injury, and is not quite ready to return to team training.

"Ellie Brazil is now back running on the grass which is another step forward for her. She's not in team training yet. Shelina [Zadorsky] is back training with the squad. She got ten minutes at the weekend in the friendly but she's on managed minutes so if she's called upon then we can utilise her. She's not completed a full week training yet but hopefully this week we'll see it through with positive outcome."

Midfielder Ramona Petzelberger has been absent from the squad since September.

Ramona Petzelberger during the Tottenham Hotspur Women training session on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"[Ramona] Petzelberger is back in training. Last week she was in full training but had a little bit of a set-back so at the moment we're managing her through the sessions. She's in 50% of the sessions with the team and then we bring her out to go with the physical performance team to try and bridge that gap."

Kyah Simon is yet another player recovering from a torn ACL in October.

"Kyah [Simon] is still not back in training with the team. She's running on the grass but has had a little flare-up with her calf so that's being managed. I think the medical team has done a fantastic job with the amount of injuries we've had, especially with the amount of acl injuries and now having everyone back on the grass."

ACL Epidemic

Following on from Spurs' unfortunate injury list, it is clear to see that there are severe struggles with ACL injuries within the women's game.

Vicky explained what she believes needs to be explored within women's sport science.

"I think there is a lot of research that still needs to go into female athelte's. Obviously we're seeing quite a lot of female athletes accumulate ACL injuries across the WSL and Championship - probably the highest it's ever been this season."

"I don't know the reason why, but what I do know is that we have to do more because there is nothing worse than seeing a female athlete being out for over a year due to a football injury. We need more research into that and hopefully we can come up with solutions to prevent our athletes from getting these injuries."

Experience within the Squad

The Tottenham gaffer explained the importance of having experience and knowledge of not only the sport but also the opponents and individual players.

"We have a lot of players in the team who have accumulated a lot of appearances in the WSL. All of the members of the team who have accumulated them appearances definitely bring to light the highs and the lows that they have already experienced whether that's been here or at other clubs. We've got some incredible leaders in the group that the players can lean on and the younger ones can keep applying the energy and fearless approach.

Spurs defender Molly Bartrip signed a new contract for the Lilywhites earlier on this week. So far she has made 54 appearances for the team, after joining from Reading in 2021.

Molly Bartrip warming up ahead of the FA Women's Super League match against Arsenal on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Henry Browne - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

"With Molly [Bartrip] getting close to 100 [appearances], she is one of our most consistent players. You will always find her at the right place at the right time so she won't accumulate much data from a physical performance point of view because she reads the game so well. That comes down to her experience of being exposed to so many games at Reading and with us. We have to call upon those players to share what they know about the game and the teams we come up against and individual opponents we face.

Match Information

Tottenham face Aston Villa on Sunday 23rd April at Brisbane Road with a kick-off time of 14:00. The game will be shown live on the FA Player.