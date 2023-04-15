Union Berlin vs VfL Bochum: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Two forces collide on Sunday evening as relegation-threatened VfL Bochum travel to the capital and high-flying Union Berlin.

Third-placed Union are trying to find their feet again after defeat to Dortmund last week dented their Bundesliga dream and Frankfurt knocked the Köpenickers out of the DFB Pockal.

Having already been eliminated from the Europa League, all eyes in southeast Berlin are now fixed on Champions League qualification.

Sitting precariously just outside the relegation zone, Bochum have started to find their feet of late, with seven points from a possible twelve in the previous four matches.

But defeat to Stuttgart last time out will have dented their new-found confident and the visitors have won just once away from home all season.

Form and history are fully in favour of Union

Union boast an unbeaten home record (W9, D4) in the league this season and have not lost to Bochum since 2013, thanks to a last minute goal from Marcel Maltritz in 2. Bundesliga.

The away side will be hoping for more last minute heroics on Sunday evening.

Team News

Union Berlin

Head Coach, Urs Fischer will be leading his 201st game in charge of die Eisernen and has a healthy squad to choose from.

Midfielders, Andras Schafer and Jerome Roussillon remain long-term absentees.

Fischer is likely to turn to experience for this game, with club captain Christopher Trimmel and Aissa Laidouni returning to the side.

Bochum

Thomas Letsch’s away side is not so fortunate.

Christian Gamboa, Paul Grave, and Marko Johansson remain long-term absentees and recent troubles have seen the injury list extend to include Philipp Forster (heel injury), Ivan Ordets (hip injury), and Konstantinos Stafylidis (muscle injury).

It is unclear who will be fit enough to take the pitch on Sunday evening.

To add insult to injury, french midfielder, Anthony Losilla is banned for receiving five yellow cards.

Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin

Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Trimmel, Laidouni, Khedira, Haberer, Gieselmann; Becker, Behrens

Bochum

Riemann; Stafylidis, Ordets, Masovic, Soares; Stoger, Osterhage; Asano, Forster, Antwi-Adjel; Hofmann

Key Players

With three goals in his previous four outings and 11 for the season, Behrens has been integral to Union’s unlikely Bundesliga challenge.

Union have lost only once this season when Behrens has scored – the defeat to Dortmund last week – and the 32-year old will be eager to continue that record this weekend.

Behrens is enjoying only his second season in Germany’s top division and has struck up a clinical relationship with fellow forward, Sheraldo Becker.

Together, the duo have contributed 20 goals for Union and more than ten assists.

Given Bochum are looking nervously over their shoulders at Hertha Berlin and Schalke 04, the away side will be anxious.

They will resort to defensive discipline in the face of the Union attack and hitting the hosts on the counter-attack.

Hofmann’s five goals this year have lifted Bochum off the bottom of Bundesliga and the German striker will need to be clinical in front of goal if the visitors are to take anything away from this game.

Having failed to score in five games already in 2023, Bochum cannot hope to win without a contribution from Hofmann.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the home base of Union, Stadion An den Altern Forsterei in Berlin

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday evening.

How can I watch?

The game will be available on Sky Sports in the UK.

Victory for either side could change their fortunes and VAVEL will have the game covered every step of the way in Berlin as Union continue to challenge for the title and Bochum look to avoid relegation.

You can also follow all the news and views of what is happening around Germany right here on VAVEL UK as Bundesliga reaches its conclusion.