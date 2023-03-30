Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

17th place Schalke 04 will play Bayer Leverkusen in what is a crucial match as both teams try to achieve their goals.

Schalke 04 come into the match off the back of a disappointing one-all draw against 10 men FC Augsburg before the international break.

Before the International break, Schalke had started to find some good form managing to beat VFB Stuttgart by two goals to one as well as beating VFL Bochum by two goals to nil, however, the highlight was getting a draw against bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Their recent run of form means that they are now level on points with Hertha in 16th and only one point behind TSG Hoffenheim in 15th. If Schalke win they could potentially be out of the relegation zone by the end of the weekend providing that results go their way otherwise they could still be in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are still competing on two fronts. In the Europa League, they are scheduled to face Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium in the quarter-final, however, they first have to overcome the obstacles of Schalke away and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leverkusen find themselves currently in 8th place three points behind Frankfurt who currently occupy the last European place and nine points off the champions league places.

Leverkusen will know a good result against Schalke will be vital as they play Frankfurt next week.

Team news

Schalke 04

Schalke head coach Thomas Reiss has got a substantial injury list and is missing 11 players. Striker Sebastian Polter and young dutch defender Sepp Van Den Berg are two of the biggest names that are set to miss out.

Veteran midfielder Danny Latza and attacking midfielder Dominik Drexler will also be a miss for Schalke. However talented Uraguian midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar should be available for selection.

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen head coach Xavi Alonso has got significantly fewer injuries to worry about. Veteran midfielder Charles Aranguiz is still out injured along with Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick. German attacking midfielder Nadim Amiri is also a doubt.

However, Piero Hincapie, Florian Wirtz, and Moussa Diaby should all be available for selection after avoiding any injuries whilst playing for their national teams.

Likely Lineups

Schalke 04: Fährmann - Brunner, Yoshida, Greiml, Matriciani, Kral, Balanta, Krauß, Zalazar, Frey, Bülter

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Bakker, Wirtz, Diaby, Adli

Key Players

Marius Bülter

When Schalke secured promotion last season many people felt as though they would struggle to score goals this season. While they have struggled, one player who has been able to score goals this season is Marius Bülter.

Bülter has scored seven goals making him the club's top scorer four more than the nearest player Dominik Drexler. Bülter will have to be on top form in order to help Schalke get a win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Moussa Diaby

With the continued absence of Patrik, Schick Leverkusen have had to find a replacement who can score plenty of goals. Fortunately, Moussa Diaby has stepped up.

Diaby has scored 12 goals this season and contributed five assists so far. His brilliant performances for Leverkusen were also rewarded by a call-up to the French Men's Senior team with him coming off the bench against Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.

His pace and direct running will cause many problems for the Schalke defence and if he continues to play the way he is, there will most likely be interest in him during the summer transfer window.

Match facts

Where is it?

The match will take place at the Veltins Arena where the atmosphere will likely be electric.

When is it?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:30 on Saturday

How to watch?

Unfortunately, the match will not be shown live in the UK, However, fans in the US can watch the match on ESPN+.