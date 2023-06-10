"This trophy is so difficult to win" - Pep Guardiola cuts emotional figure as City complete treble in Istanbul

After completing a historic treble for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola said it was "written in the stars" that he would put an end to the club's highly-documented European Cup drought.

Following a hard-fought first half, where an injury to Kevin De Bruyne produced cause for concern for The Citizens, they found the net late into the night through Rodri to win the Champions League.

Having already beaten Arsenal and Manchester United to the Premier League and FA Cup, the serial winners of domestic competitions realised their full potential to match the achievement of their city rivals' 1999 endeavours.

"This trophy is so difficult to win," told a dewy-eyed Guardiola. "It could not be different and we knew it, firstly because they are really good."

"The first half we were so anxious. We could not find the free man, John Stones. But it was a question of being patient. I said at half-time, last time, in Porto, we were 1-0 down, now it's 0-0. We adjusted some things but you have to be lucky in this competition.

"This competition is a coin [toss]. But we were there. I think it was written in the stars this season that it belonged to us and we did it."

The triumph comes after landing head first into several challenges along the way. As far as The Citizens are concerned, they are Kings of Europe. But it hasn't come easy, and that was something their boss reiterated in Istanbul.

In 2023, reinvention when everything seemed golden anyways was the pivotal factor in City's continental christening, with comparisons to 2021's loss abundant but no longer a situation to dwell upon.

"I think we defended a little bit better [than in 2021] in the box. We have four central defenders, proper defenders. Even when we make mistakes, we have the feeling we are solid.

"We didn't make a bad game. A little bit anxious in the first half but in general it was not bad. The momentum started winning the Premier League, then the FA Cup, and now we finish here.

"Winning this competition and the treble is so difficult, and that's why today is not important the way, it's just to do it."

Never look back, always forward

With Guardiola now achieving all that he can with Man City, his future remains uncertain. However, in his post-match conference, it wasn't noticeable. The Spanish manager's current vision still lies in Manchester.

The 52-year-old encouraged his team not let their heads drop and to return next season even stronger. "I don't want us to disappear after one Champions League," he added.

"We have to work harder. There are teams that win the Champions League that disappear - we have to avoid that. Knowing me, that won't happen. It's a big relief for the club, for the institution to win this trophy. Finally people won't ask me if I'm going to win the Champions League or not.

"Winning five Premier Leagues is exceptional but people have said no, you have to win trebles every season to be complete. I'm good but I'm not good enough to win trebles every season. Champions League are so tough. Real Madrid have the ability to do it year in, year out. People pretend the Premier League is nothing. Now we can get credit for the five Premier Leagues.

"To do what we have done in the last six seasons is unbelievable. It's not just the Champions League - it's many, many titles."