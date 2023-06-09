Man City vs Inter: Champions League Final Preview, 2023

There can have been few Champions League Finals in recent memory where the focus was on one team quite so much as it is on Manchester City as they go up against Inter in Istanbul on Saturday evening.

In what has been a seemingly never-ending season, which included a World Cup break in the middle of the European football campaign, both teams will now be gunning for the ultimate club glory at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

It takes two teams to make a final of course, but rarely has the expectation been so great on one side to not only make history for themselves, lifting the trophy for the first time, but also in English football, as City look to complete the Treble.

With the Premier League and FA Cup already to their name, and having comfortably seen off Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, it is not hard to see why Pep Guardiola's side are considered the favourites.

But Inter will use this as fuel, much like Chelsea did in the 2020/21 Final, with Simone Inzaghi's status as 'King of the Cups' a surefire sign that the Italian club will not roll over as their opponents look to write their names in the record books.

On the contrary, they will look to stand up and be counted, because on the biggest stage of all, form means nothing - as Man City know only too well.

Team News

Man City

For a team that has played 60 competitive games since the end of July 2022, it is quite a remarkable feat that Guardiola effectively has his entire squad to choose from, barring any late injury setbacks.

Kyle Walker was part of the Man City travelling squad (Photo by Oliver Hardt - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Kyle Walker is the only possible doubt, having missed a training session earlier in the week due to a back issue, with the Spanish boss saying on Tuesday of the right back, "yesterday he was not good".

He continued: "Today he was a little bit better. We didn't want to take a risk [with him training] and we will see in the next days."

Inter

Inzaghi has a slightly more difficult task than his equivalent in the opposite dugout, with various injury concerns amongst some of his squad, including both Joaquin Correa and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The former sustained a calf injury in the Coppa Italia Final a little over a fortnight ago and looks to be the biggest doubt for Inter, whilst the latter's thigh issue appears to have cleared up in time for Saturday's showpiece event.

Elsewhere, Milan Skriniar could be set to get his first minutes since March, having undergone surgery in April following a back problem, though it remains to be seen whether the centre back is fit enough to start.

Likely Lineups

Man City

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Inter

Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Key Players

Man City - Ilkay Gundogan

It may seem counterintuitive not to opt for the player currently leading the Champions League Golden Boot race with 12 goals in 10 games in the form of Erling Haaland, or even perhaps another attacker in this ruthless City team.

But it is club captain Ilkay Gundogan who, especially in the last few weeks of this season, has once again show himself to be the man who can be relied upon for the biggest occasions, following his brace in the FA Cup Final a week ago.

His aptitude at turning up at the crucial moments - such as when he scored two on the final day of last season to win the title for his team - has been shown time and time again, and may well prove the difference in this campaign climax.

Inter - Lautaro Martinez

Continuing the theme of so-called 'big game players', Inter's Lautaro Martinez is one that certainly fits that category, even if his showings in this competition have not quite been up to his own high standards so far.

It is in Serie A where he has truly shone, finishing with the second-most goals (21) behind Victor Osimhen (26) of Napoli, but it is his form in the later stages of this campaign which means he could prove the difference.

He has 11 goals in his previous 13 matches, including both in the aforementioned Coppa Italia Final, when Inter came from behind to beat Fiorentina - who themselves lost to an English opponent in a European final earlier this week in the form of West Ham.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The 2023 UEFA Champions League Final is being hosted at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

What time is kick-off?

It is scheduled to get underway at 10:00 PM local time, which means 8:00 PM BST back in the UK.

How can I watch?

Viewers from the UK can watch the final live on BT Sport, who are also streaming the match for free on YouTube for those who do not have a subscription.