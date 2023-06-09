Pep Guardiola promises his players 'will give everything' against Inter

Manchester City are on the verge of achieving footballing greatness as they enter the Champions League final stage in Istanbul.

Standing in their path are Italian giants, Inter, as City aim to become only the second English team ever to secure the treble, following their recent success in the Premier League and FA Cup last month.

The Champions League trophy has long eluded City, despite coming painfully close two years ago in Porto. Now, they have another opportunity to seize the coveted prize, with the weight of football history resting on their shoulders as they venture across the continent to Turkey.

This time, they are determined to add the missing piece to their incredible silverware cabinet.

Pep Guardiola (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Is it a dream or obsession?

Guardiola is in pursuit of European triumph once again, aiming to replicate his previous success in 2011 when he guided Barcelona to victory, against Manchester United.

It was with Barca that he achieved a treble two years prior, solidifying his status as a managerial maestro.

“This is the finish. The Champions League is an incredible competition,” Guardiola said. “It's absolutely a dream, yes.”

“To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire. It's a positive word, willingness to try to do it, of course”’

Manchester City training session ahead of the final (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

“We know how important the competition is”

Guardiola's side will go into Saturday’s final as clear favorites, carrying the weight of expectations.

But Inter will not go down without a fight as they will look to win the competition for the first time since 2010, and this time they have the ‘King of the Cups’ Simone Inzaghi at the helm – not serial winner, Jose Mourinho.

“Every single game we play during the season, this press conference how many people here. We know how important the competition is,” Guardiola insisted.

”I don't control what the people have an opinon about, just focus on what we have to do. I saw as many Inter games to see what we have to do. At the end it's a football game. The team who perform better over 95 minutes will win.

“Over history, Inter are bigger than us. It's not important. Important is tomorrow at 10pm Istanbul time we do the best performance as possible.”