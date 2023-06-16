Stephen Kenny's Ireland hoping for "historic away win" in Greece

Stephen Kenny has put the challenge on his players to achieve a "historic away win" in European Championship qualifying as Ireland gear up to play Greece in the first competitive international game in the OPAP Arena in Athens.

The Boys in Green only narrowly lost out in Dublin to World Cup finalists France in their first fixture of the qualifying campaign, which put losses to the likes of Luxembourg in the early Kenny era to the back of Irish fans' minds.

Kenny was in a positive mood speaking to the press, confirming that his side are embracing the challenge of disrupting the opening of the new stadium.

"From our point of view we’re looking forward to the game. It’s great that it’s the first competitive game in this stadium, full house and you want to be involved in games like that," he said.

"We’re looking for that historic away win - that’s what we want, that’s our objective to get a big away win. Greece have a very good home record and they’ve been in good form over the last year and we respect that."

Full squad to pick from

The most challenging thing with having a set of international matches in June is the fact that lots of Kenny's players have been without football for around a month.

As a result, Ireland have been on two training camps - the first in Bristol and the second in Turkey to prepare for their games against Greece and Gibraltar.

The manager was happy to announce that he had a full squad, confirming "with the six week gap [between the end of the season and international games], the temptation is to overdo it sometimes, or do too much. So one of our clear objectives was to get everyone fit here tonight and that’s credit to the backroom team as that is the case and we have everyone available."

Ireland have been training at the OPAP Arena this week. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Looking for that famous away win

One game that Kenny recalled while speaking to the press was Ireland's away game in Portugal in September 2021 where they were leading 1-0 with minutes on the clock, only to lose the game to two Cristiano Ronaldo goals late on.

With a measly four wins from 22 competitive games in the Ireland hot seat, the former Dundalk manager may well be fearing losing his job should Ireland lose their first two qualifying games for the third time in a row.

Trying to maintain a positive view, he noted that "the past is the past, you can’t look back. Of course we’ve analysed all of those performances and the most obvious one is that game in Portugal that we lost late but we’ve learnt a lot, we’ve learnt so much about the team over the last year and you can see the team improving."

Whilst dodging the fact that it may well be a must win game, Kenny did say that "nothing will be easy, we’re going to have to fight for everything. It’s only the second game in the group and I don’t think anything is decided so early but it’s certainly going to be an important game for both teams"

Despite a Bazunu save from a Ronaldo penalty, Ireland couldn't hold on in Portugal. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Building on from France

A resolute performance against Les Bleus in the opening game saw a narrow 1-0 defeat play out, but with late chances the Boys in Green may well have taken a point on another day.

The result clearly buoyed Irish fans, players and staff alike with Kenny referring to that game and his side's performance.

"I think you can see the team getting better," he commented. "We saw that against France and it was a strong performance, but it’s a different game of course [against Greece] and a different approach and we’re making sure that we’re ready."

Antoine Griezmann's France narrowly edged past Ireland in the opening game. ((Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

A sad start for Greece at the OPAP?

The 32,500 seater stadium, home of AEK Athens, will be hosting its first competitive international game with the visit of Ireland. Lithuania visited for a friendly in March which ended 0-0.

A sellout is expected, with 2,600 in the away end, and Kenny is hoping that his players will be able to rise to the occasion.

The Irish manager admitted that "This is a stern test. Greece are a really good team, they’re at home and it’ll be a brilliant atmosphere - and one that we want the players to rise to and put in a big performance."