Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal: Ronaldo shines in another dazzling display from Portugal

As the scoreline may suggest this was a completely one-sided game, with the away side stealing the show in Luxembourg on Sunday evening.

A second consecutive Cristiano Ronaldo ​​​double as well as goals from Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao lead Portugal to a comfortable victory.

Luxembourg's loss puts them second-last in the qualifying group and in need of a serious miracle to qualify for Euro 2024, while Portugal currently top the group with a perfect start to their qualifying campaign.

Story of the Match

Roberto Martinez made three changes from their 4-0 victory against Lichtenstein on Thursday, which all came in defence.

Joao Cancelo, Raphael Guerreiro and Goncalo Inacio lost their places in the starting XI as they were replaced by Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes and Antonio Silva respectively.

Luxembourg coach Luc Holtz also made three changes to his lineup that held Slovakia to a goalless draw earlier in the week as ​​​​Laurent Jans, Marvin Martins and Vincent Thill were all brought in to replace Florian Bohnert, Yvandro Borges and Mathias Oleson. These changes were not very successful as all three replacements failed to make an impact against Portugal.

Portugal dominate from the start

As soon as the whistle blew for kickoff it was Portugal's time to shine. The deadlock was broken in the 9th minute as Ronaldo opened his goal tally for the night.

After the first goal, all the momentum went towards Portugal. Luxembourg's defence was easily opened up by Portugal, often through Mendes on the left flank. Portugal scored their second goal only six minutes after their first, as a sublime cross from Bernardo Silva was met by a thumping header from Felix.

Only three minutes after the second goal Bernardo racked up his second goal involvement of the game as he scored Portugal's third. After 18 minutes Portugal already had a three-goal advantage and a Luxembourg comeback was looking less and less likely.

The visitors continued to play with the Luxembourg defence, as the home side's defence was left completely open on multiple occasions. Ronaldo scored his second of the match in the 31st minute with his left foot after a beautiful play from Portugal.

At this point, Luxembourg seemed like they were just waiting impatiently for the halftime whistle to be blown. Eventually, the half ended at 4-0 to Portugal and it looked almost impossible for the hosts to come back.

​​​Luxembourg came into the second half looking like a different team. They made three substitutions and it seemed to have worked.

The hosts had their first attempt on target in the 47th minute, as a low shot across goal from Vincent Thill was denied by Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio.

The overall attitude of Luxembourg's players had a major improvement from the first half and this was evident in the first few minutes or the second half.

Martinez made a double change in the 64th minute, as two goalscorers in Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva were replaced by Ruben Neves and Goncalo Ramos. These substitutions made a huge impact as the momentum once again swung in Portugal's favour. More chances were being created and more threat was caused by the Portuguese attack.

Two more changes were made by Martinez in the 75th minute. The Premier League duo of ​​​​​Bruno Fernandes and Felix were replaced by Leao and Otavio.

Two minutes after coming on the pitch both new players were involved in a goal, as Leao assisted Otavio for Portugal's fifth of the night. This goal had basically wrapped up the night for Portugal as there was no chance of a Luxembourg comeback. The home side had nothing more to play for as all pride was already lost.

With five minutes left of regular time Jans fouled Leao in the Luxembourg penalty area which resulted in a penalty. Leao, who won the penalty, stood up to the spot to take the kick.

His short run-up and stutter failed to fool Anthony Moris as he saved the AC Milan forward's penalty. This joy for Luxembourg was short-lived as Leao redeemed himself 4 minutes later and scored Portugal's sixth goal.

This was the end of Portugal's thumping as the final whistle blew.

Player of the match- Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Luxembourg (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite being substituted off halfway through the second half Ronaldo never failed to make an impact on the game. His two goals helped Portugal breeze past their opponents as they secured a perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying.

Many fans questioned his selection in the side but as always he proved his critics wrong and was the star of the show.